Olivia Wilde Accused Jason Sudeikis Of Attempting To “Threaten” And “Embarrass” Her In “The Most Aggressive Manner Possible” By Serving Her Custody Papers Live Onstage

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyaN9_0hDKB41x00

Olivia Wilde just marked a major win in her ongoing custody battle against her ex Jason Sudeikis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052xva_0hDKB41x00
John Shearer / Getty Images

Since calling off their engagement in 2020, Sudeikis and Wilde — who were together for nearly nine years — have become embroiled in a legal battle centered around the legal custody of their two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUTiy_0hDKB41x00
Presley Ann / WireImage

For a bit of background, Sudeikis filed a custody petition against his ex in New York City family court in October last year, asking for the children to be based there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDIzS_0hDKB41x00
Jemal Countess / Getty Images for IFP

Wilde, on the other hand, would prefer the kids to live between Los Angeles and London, where her partner, Harry Styles , is based.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8FZM_0hDKB41x00
Neil Mockford / GC Images

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six , a judge has now dismissed Sudeikis’s request, ruling that California is the kids’ home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3eXb_0hDKB41x00
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children’s home state,” reads the filing, which was reportedly signed on Aug. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQC73_0hDKB41x00
Jim Spellman / WireImage

“Therefore, for the reasons stated on the record on July 15, 2022, respondent’s motion to dismiss the custody petitions filed on October 21, 2021 is granted as this court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children,” the documents continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YHdn_0hDKB41x00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Wilde’s custody win comes four months after a process server presented her with legal documents while she was onstage at CinemaCon in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gnhs9_0hDKB41x00
Gabe Ginsberg / WireImage

The Don’t Worry Darling director was midway through a speech in front of a reported 4,100 industry executives when a person approached the stage and awkwardly handed her a manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyd6G_0hDKB41x00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

In video footage of the bizarre moment obtained by TMZ , Wilde’s confusion is evident as she asks aloud if the “mysterious” envelope contains a script. She quickly opens the packet and can be heard saying, “Oh, OK, got it,” before continuing on with her presentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbpVK_0hDKB41x00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

After much confusion from fans, it was later confirmed that the contents were legal documents pertaining to the custody of their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wKAx_0hDKB41x00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for for CinemaCon

At the time, a representative for Sudeikis was quick to speak out on his behalf, saying that he had “no prior knowledge” that Wilde would be served the papers in such a public environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHaGp_0hDKB41x00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the rep told Variety .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDd2O_0hDKB41x00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

And now, in legal documents exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail , Wilde has addressed the viral moment for the very first time, accusing her ex of purposefully trying to humiliate her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5c3D_0hDKB41x00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” she says in the docs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kawta_0hDKB41x00
Greg Doherty / Getty Images

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests,” she goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mwPG_0hDKB41x00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In turn, Sudeikis reiterated his previous statement, saying in the documents that he had not intended for Wilde to be served onstage, but that he requested they be delivered to her at Heathrow Airport in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLfIR_0hDKB41x00
Amy Sussman / WireImage

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” Sudeikis says in the filings. “Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjZ1A_0hDKB41x00
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Interestingly, Sudeikis also said that he decided not to have the papers delivered to Harry Styles’s home in London, where Wilde was presumably based, over concerns that the children might be there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IP1hC_0hDKB41x00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbTdm_0hDKB41x00
Presley Ann / WireImage

According to Page Six , Wilde filed a petition to “determine parental relationship in Superior Court of California, in LA” on May 17, meaning that the case is expected to recommence in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQNAV_0hDKB41x00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Explaining this in the recent filings , Wilde said she filed to continue the custody battle in LA after Sudeikis’s actions “made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJitZ_0hDKB41x00
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

