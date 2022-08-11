ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Doctor accused in kidnapping for hire plot pleads guilty

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane medical doctor accused of hiring someone on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of threats in interstate commerce as part of a plea deal.

Ronald Ilg, who has been a licensed physician in Washington state since 2003, originally pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping in May 2021, KREM-TV reported.

As a result of his guilty pleas Wednesday, charges of cyberstalking, attempted kidnapping, damage to a computer and witness tampering were dismissed.

Ilg’s estranged wife in 2021 gave investigators text messages in which she accused him of trying to hire someone to carry out a week-long kidnapping, while he was in Mexico, court documents said.

During an interview with the FBI, Ilg denied the allegations.

In February 2021, court documents say Ilg used the moniker Scar215 to offer a hitman Bitcoin to assault a former employee of his by breaking his hand.

In late March and early April 2021, Ilg reportedly used the same moniker to seek out a person to kidnap, assault, drug and extort his estranged wife.

According to court documents, Ilg offered a bonus if the goals of getting her to halt court proceedings, getting back together with him, planting drugs in her home, giving her drugs and taking photos of her doing drugs, were met.

Ilg gave the woman’s schedule and where she worked in the messages and was eager to get the ball rolling in the scheme, according to court documents. Ilg also warned that kidnapping her when she had the children would be a bad idea because it would be publicized, according to court documents.

He said $40,000 in Bitcoin would be available for whomever carried out the kidnapping, documents said.

The FBI was able to identify Ilg by obtaining account records from Coinbase.com, which was used in the alleged transactions. The account was under Ilg’s name and included his phone number, email address and social security number, according to documents. Altogether, Ilg reportedly transferred more than $56,000 for the attacks, documents said.

According to documents, the FBI executed a search warrant at Ilg’s home on April 11, 2021, where they found a note with the moniker ‘Scar215’ and a password.

Ilg faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Rather than use the money for his businesses, Lick admitted using it for personal investments in the stock market and to buy a home valued at more than $1 million, according to a news release Monday from Clay Joyner, the U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi. “The sentence imposed in this case was well deserved,” Joyner said. “For more than two years, the defendant was living lavishly on taxpayer dollars while millions of Americans were struggling during the pandemic.”
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part of her ear when the patient vaulted over the nurses station, knocked her to the ground, choked her and bite off part of her earlobe. That same Western State Hospital patient grabbed Kaitlyn Tritt’s hair with both hands and wouldn’t let go. Staff tried to released his grip but the patient and nurse ended up on the floor with her hair wrapped around her neck, as he tried to choke her. The patient also attacked nurse Karen Jolley-Arnold several days later while screaming that he was going to kill her, and repeatedly struck her in the leg, causing a debilitating wound. He jumped on Eloisa Panza during a night shift, knocking her to the ground and trying to bite her thigh.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Alligator kills SC woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday — the second such attack this year, authorities said. The woman’s body was discovered at the edge of the water near a pond in a gated community in the town of Bluffton by a resident, who told deputies that the reptile appeared to be guarding the body, The Island Packet quoted Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Angela Viens as saying. Information about the size of the alligator and whether it would be euthanized or relocated was not immediately available. On June 24, the Horry County Police Department said an alligator dragged a man into a pond. Prior to those attacks, authorities said, the state had not recorded any in two years.
BLUFFTON, SC
The Associated Press

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Medical Doctor#Drugs#Krem Tv
The Associated Press

2 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Two people remained in critical condition Tuesday after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said. Of the 17 people injured, two remain in critical condition in Geisinger Medical Center in Danville while five others are listed as fair, a hospital spokesperson said. Ten other people have been released following treatment at several hospitals, state police said. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the fundraiser in Berwick shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home minutes later. Police allege in a criminal complaint that Sura Reyes told investigators he was driving in Berwick after arguing with his mother. At the time, about 75 people were in a blocked-off parking lot outside the Intoxicology Department bar for a fundraiser to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck that killed seven adults and three children.
BERWICK, PA
The Associated Press

Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound (181-kilogram) bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday. The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear multiple times until it collapsed and died just after 2 a.m., said Rachael Gonzalez, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Nobody was injured, she said. Officers removed the animal from the house, located in the ski-resort town of Steamboat Springs. The couple had a legal right to shoot the bear if they felt threatened, Gonzalez said. Colorado has roughly 12,000 bears and break-ins aren’t uncommon in Rocky Mountain towns. People shooting and killing bears in self-defense, however, is rare, said Gonzalez.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

FBI: Company bilked government after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The Panama City News Herald reported that GAC Contractors ordered crews to move equipment to Bay County schools after the 2018 Category 5 hurricane, but not to do any work, according to the affidavit. The company then billed the county and school district for the equipment. The company lists former House Speaker Allen Bense as its chairman. Bense didn’t return a call from the newspaper seeking comment. The company did do cleanup work at the homes of its executives and several public officials in order to curry favor with the officials, and then sent the bills to local government, the affidavit said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

4 killed as high-speed chase ends in deadly West Texas crash

SANDERSON, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed when a high-speed chase ended in a fiery head-on collision on a remote West Texas highway, officials said Monday. The episode began at dusk Friday on U.S. 90 just east of Sanderson, about 230 miles (370.15 kilometers) west of San Antonio, according to a Monday statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper was making a stop on a crew-cabbed pickup when the truck sped away. A chase ensued through Sanderson and north on U.S. 285, then ended when the truck veered into the oncoming lane of the two-lane highway and slammed into an oncoming pickup. Both vehicles erupted in flames, as did a vehicle damaged by debris from the collision. The unidentified driver and a rear-seat male passenger from Mexico in the fleeing truck were killed, along with both Del Rio, Texas, men in the oncoming truck, the DPS said. A front-seat passenger in the fleeing truck, a woman from Honduras, was airlifted to an Odessa hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The occupant of the third vehicle was not injured, the DPS said.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho. Daniel Harro was flying the plane and was an avid flight enthusiast, officials said.
BEND, OR
The Associated Press

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP in two deep-red states. Cheney’s team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney is facing a dire threat from Republican opponent Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne ranching industry attorney who has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement in her bid to expel Cheney from the House. In Jackson, Republican voter Dan Winder said he felt betrayed by his state’s lone House representative.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures an extreme drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. The cuts will also place state officials under renewed pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts. “We are taking steps to protect the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River for their lives and livelihoods,” said Camille Touton, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won’t change the outcome of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will occur in nine of the state’s 105 counties that account for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

North Dakota's Becker to seek Hoeven's Senate seat after all

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and former gubernatorial candidate, had said he would not run if he lost the endorsement to Hoeven, who is seeking a third term. “I had let it go and had no intention (of running) whatsoever,” Becker told The Associated Press. “The big spending in Washington just kept eating at me slowly and surely.” Becker, 57, said he would start gathering the 1,000 signatures he needs by Sept. 6 to get on the ballot. If he gathers enough, in November he would face Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy