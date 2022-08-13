ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
conceptcarz.com

The Catalogue for Worldwide Auctioneers' significantly expanded Auburn Auction is now online

The catalogue for Worldwide Auctioneers' Auburn Auction is now online, as the company counts down to a significantly expanded and revitalized three-day auction and automotive festival at home in Auburn, Indiana, birthplace of the collector car auction business in America. Collectors and enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying selection of heavyweight pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars and select American muscle cars, including an outstanding no-reserve offering of great motorcars from The Rockhound Collection. The sale offers something for all automotive tastes and celebrates some of the world's rarest, most interesting and iconic cars. Among the many highlights are an important and genuine 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 'Gullwing' Coupe, 1 of only 1,400 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 'Gullwings' produced, preserved in single ownership for almost 50 years, and a historic 1956 Jaguar XK140 MC DHC, gifted to famed auto journalist and racer Denise McCluggage by pioneering sportsman, race champion and team owner Briggs Cunningham. Starring on the catalogue cover is an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale and regarded as one of the most authentic Duesenbergs in existence. The Auburn Auction is scheduled for September 1-3 at the company's Indiana headquarters. Auburn has long been an anchor destination in the classic car world and visitors can also look forward to an exciting offering of some of the best memorabilia to be found, a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, and enjoy a host of outstanding participant and spectator events during the celebrated and long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
AUBURN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE-TV

120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
Daily Advocate

EverHeart Hospice patient wins show

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A League Of Their Own#Home Plate#Fort Wayne Daisies
wfft.com

Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
AUBURN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners

LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
LARWILL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
rejournals.com

JLL Capital markets sells 130,100-square-foot retail center in Fort Wayne

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Orchard Crossing, a 130,100-square-foot, open-air, Target-shadow-anchored retail center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, DRA Advisors, and procured the buyer, LBX Investments. Built in 2008, the 99-percent-leased Orchard Crossing is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Barnes & Noble, which both...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy