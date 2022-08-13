The catalogue for Worldwide Auctioneers' Auburn Auction is now online, as the company counts down to a significantly expanded and revitalized three-day auction and automotive festival at home in Auburn, Indiana, birthplace of the collector car auction business in America. Collectors and enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying selection of heavyweight pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars and select American muscle cars, including an outstanding no-reserve offering of great motorcars from The Rockhound Collection. The sale offers something for all automotive tastes and celebrates some of the world's rarest, most interesting and iconic cars. Among the many highlights are an important and genuine 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 'Gullwing' Coupe, 1 of only 1,400 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 'Gullwings' produced, preserved in single ownership for almost 50 years, and a historic 1956 Jaguar XK140 MC DHC, gifted to famed auto journalist and racer Denise McCluggage by pioneering sportsman, race champion and team owner Briggs Cunningham. Starring on the catalogue cover is an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale and regarded as one of the most authentic Duesenbergs in existence. The Auburn Auction is scheduled for September 1-3 at the company's Indiana headquarters. Auburn has long been an anchor destination in the classic car world and visitors can also look forward to an exciting offering of some of the best memorabilia to be found, a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, and enjoy a host of outstanding participant and spectator events during the celebrated and long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

AUBURN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO