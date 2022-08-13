Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival draws thousands from all over the Midwest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over 2,500 people attended Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival this weekend. The Grand Wayne Center hosted 125 tattoo artist booths where folks could sit for tattoos and local artists could promote their businesses. Organizer Jes Farris says people traveled from all over the Midwest to...
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
conceptcarz.com
The Catalogue for Worldwide Auctioneers' significantly expanded Auburn Auction is now online
The catalogue for Worldwide Auctioneers' Auburn Auction is now online, as the company counts down to a significantly expanded and revitalized three-day auction and automotive festival at home in Auburn, Indiana, birthplace of the collector car auction business in America. Collectors and enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying selection of heavyweight pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars and select American muscle cars, including an outstanding no-reserve offering of great motorcars from The Rockhound Collection. The sale offers something for all automotive tastes and celebrates some of the world's rarest, most interesting and iconic cars. Among the many highlights are an important and genuine 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 'Gullwing' Coupe, 1 of only 1,400 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 'Gullwings' produced, preserved in single ownership for almost 50 years, and a historic 1956 Jaguar XK140 MC DHC, gifted to famed auto journalist and racer Denise McCluggage by pioneering sportsman, race champion and team owner Briggs Cunningham. Starring on the catalogue cover is an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe with original engine, body, chassis, and firewall, never before offered for public sale and regarded as one of the most authentic Duesenbergs in existence. The Auburn Auction is scheduled for September 1-3 at the company's Indiana headquarters. Auburn has long been an anchor destination in the classic car world and visitors can also look forward to an exciting offering of some of the best memorabilia to be found, a curated marketplace of on-site automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, and enjoy a host of outstanding participant and spectator events during the celebrated and long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Foster Park Golf Course redesign plan progressing
The Master Plan for the redesigned course is coming soon and there's still time for you to have your say in the renovation.
WANE-TV
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
WANE-TV
2 bars and ‘bottle store’ planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it keeps getting bigger and better. A “bottle store” and two bars are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot. According to a new website, nbdotl.com,...
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
wfft.com
Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners
LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
rejournals.com
JLL Capital markets sells 130,100-square-foot retail center in Fort Wayne
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Orchard Crossing, a 130,100-square-foot, open-air, Target-shadow-anchored retail center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, DRA Advisors, and procured the buyer, LBX Investments. Built in 2008, the 99-percent-leased Orchard Crossing is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Barnes & Noble, which both...
WANE-TV
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Heritage Days circus
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at Huntertown’s Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
WANE-TV
Another competency hearing for man accused of shooting 3 at Fort Wayne gas station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of three young men shot down in an attack at a gas station in Feb. 2020 will have to wait several months more in hopes of getting justice they want. A second competency hearing has been scheduled for Joseph Bossard, 31, who...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Early morning shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An early morning shooting left one person fighting for their life Monday. Authorities say they were called to 1600 Reed Rd. around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person in serious condition. The victim was taken...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Parents of toddler who suffered severe burns from coffee facing charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The parents of a 2-year-old girl who suffered severe burns from spilled coffee are now facing felony charges for being slow to get her care, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged 27-year-old Rachel Naomi Meade and...
