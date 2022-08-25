How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

The final Grand Tour of the season is underway, with the 77th edition of the Vuelta a España having kicked off in Utrecht, in the Netherlands last week.

Cyclingnews will have full stage reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race until the final stage in Madrid on September 11.

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all stages aired from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN .

The race features one of the strongest fields of the season, with a swathe of big GC names lining up to do battle over the final three-week test of the season.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has won the last three Vueltas and is back again this year after some uncertainty over whether he'd be fit enough to start.

His bid for a record-equalling fourth Vuelta victory faces stiff competition, though, not least from 2018 winner Simon Yates , who leads BikeExchange-Jayco. 2016 winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) is also set to take part.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl field a strong squad as Remco Evenepoel looks to test his Grand Tour credentials and win stages. He'll race alongside world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

Elsewhere, recent podium finishers Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), and Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) will all be taking part.

Bora-Hansgrohe bring a powerful quartet consisting of Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley as well as Sergio Higuita, Wilco Kelderman and Emanuel Buchmann. Mikel Landa, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) are also set to take on the Vuelta.

Following the opening team time trial in Utrecht and two sprint stages in the Netherlands, the race will head into the hills of the Basque Country following the first rest day.

The first major GC showdown is set to come on stage 6 atop the Ascensión al Pico Jano, the first of nine uphill or summit finishes at the race, including Estepona, Sierra Nevada and the Alto de Piornal. A 31km time trial on stage 10 will also prove a pivotal test in the GC battle.

For full route details check out our 2022 Vuelta a España preview here, and check here for a closer look at five key stages of the race.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España .

Vuelta a España live stream

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (410, 411 on Sky) as well as streaming on Discovery+ , which carries Eurosport's live coverage.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ , with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will also carry live coverage. ITV4 will also be showing highlights of the race in the UK.

The Vuelta will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium . A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month. FloBikes will air the race in Canada. An annual subscription costs $12.99/month.

Around Europe, other broadcasters include Sporza in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands and RTVE in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Vuelta a España schedule

Schedule Date Start Finish Length Stage 1 August 19 Utrecht Utrecht 23.3km (TTT) Stage 2 August 20 's-Hertogenbosch Utrecht 175.1km Stage 3 August 21 Breda Breda 193.5km Rest Day 1 August 22 Stage 4 August 23 Vitoria-Gasteiz Laguardia 152.5km Stage 5 August 24 Irún Bilbao 187.2km Stage 6 August 25 Bilbao Ascensión al Pico Jano. San Miguel de Aguayo 181.2km Stage 7 August 26 Camargo Cistierna 190km Stage 8 August 27 La Pola Llaviana Colláu Fancuaya 153.4km Stage 9 August 28 Villaviciosa Les Praeres. Nava 171.4km Rest Day 2 August 29 Stage 10 August 30 Elche Alicante 30.9km (ITT) Stage 11 August 31 El Pozo Alimentación Cabo de Gata 191.2km Stage 12 September 1 Salobreña Peñas Blancas. Estepona 192.7km Stage 13 September 2 Ronda Montilla 168.4km Stage 14 September 3 Montoro Sierra de La Prandera 160.3km Stage 15 September 4 Martos Sierra Nevada 149.6km Rest Day 3 September 5 Stage 16 September 6 Sanlúcar de Barrameda Tomares 189.4km Stage 17 September 7 Aracena Monasterio de Tentudía 162.3km Stage 18 September 8 Trujillo Alto de Piornal 192km Stage 19 September 9 Talavera de la Reina Talavera de la Reina 138.3km Stage 20 September 10 Moralzarzal Puerto de Navacerrada 181km Stage 21 September 11 La Rozas Madrid 96.7km

