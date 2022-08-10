ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Motorola One 5g keeps asking to choose default launcher.. please help

Sometimes when I hit home, it asks me if I want Smart Launcher to be my default. I select always but it still happens. It's already set as default in settings. I uninstalled smart Launcher and reinstalled it. Same thing keeps happening! It's very annoying, how do I fix this? I've googled and nothing has worked.
Android Central

Looking to pick up a 22 ultra

If you had a note 20 ultra the s22 ultra is the same phone. My s22 ultra works just as great. Lol. Any problems with texting on the s22 ultra? My note 20 gave me problems sending texts it had issues switching between 5g and lte which caused the text issues. Went to iPhone but miss android.
Android Central

How long should I hold on to my Pixel 4?

I've had my Pixel 4 for nearly 3 years and it's been quite solid. I haven't seen a need to get something newer, but the price of the Pixel 6a is pretty attractive. The fact that it's 5G-enabled is a big plus, but Cape Cod has been very slow to roll out 5G, and it still not available where I live. Is there any other compelling reason to retire it before it stops receiving Android updates (rumored to be no earlier than October 2022)?
Android Central

Group texting on Samsung A13?

I just got this phone and cannot get it to make proper group texts. I can send to multiple people by creating a group, but their answers come back on individual threads that only I see. I want a real group and have checked all settings. Is it possible?. Welcome...
