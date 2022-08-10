Read full article on original website
Motorola One 5g keeps asking to choose default launcher.. please help
Sometimes when I hit home, it asks me if I want Smart Launcher to be my default. I select always but it still happens. It's already set as default in settings. I uninstalled smart Launcher and reinstalled it. Same thing keeps happening! It's very annoying, how do I fix this? I've googled and nothing has worked.
Pete Lau teases a OnePlus foldable phone's hinge mechanism
OnePlus CEO co-founder Pete Lau recently shared photos of what looks like a hinge mechanism of a foldable phone, hinting at the existence of OnePlus Fold.
Google Pixel 6a display apparently supports a 90Hz refresh rate, but with some caveats
Are you interested in trying the 90Hz refresh rate on your Pixel 6a?
Nothing pulled a fast one on us regarding the phone (1) brightness
It turns out that the Nothing phone (1) is unable to hit a brightness of 1,200 nits as originally advertised, though a software update might make that a reality.
Fitbit app's new update teases uninspiring Google Pixel Watch battery life
An app teardown reveals a potentially short battery life for the Google Pixel Watch, corroborating previous rumors.
Looking to pick up a 22 ultra
If you had a note 20 ultra the s22 ultra is the same phone. My s22 ultra works just as great. Lol. Any problems with texting on the s22 ultra? My note 20 gave me problems sending texts it had issues switching between 5g and lte which caused the text issues. Went to iPhone but miss android.
How long should I hold on to my Pixel 4?
I've had my Pixel 4 for nearly 3 years and it's been quite solid. I haven't seen a need to get something newer, but the price of the Pixel 6a is pretty attractive. The fact that it's 5G-enabled is a big plus, but Cape Cod has been very slow to roll out 5G, and it still not available where I live. Is there any other compelling reason to retire it before it stops receiving Android updates (rumored to be no earlier than October 2022)?
The Google Pixel 6 series gets one of Google Photos' unique features
Google has expanded the Camouflage tool in Magic Eraser to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro following its debut with the Pixel 6a.
What sapp says it can not restore messages (after recognizing the cloud backup)
I am having problem restoring a backup from the cloud (google drive) i wanted to migrate my whatsapp from my tablet to my phone, therefore i did a backup at 5am, it was a 15gb backup. i deleted the whatsapp and all the files in the tablet, then uninstalled whatsapp.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series picks up the August 2022 security update in the US
Samsung's Galaxy S22 flagship phones in the United States are receiving the August 2022 security update following the global rollout.
Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will give it a leg up over rivals
Samsung rests its future on the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines in a stagnating smartphone war with Apple.
Fixing a broken Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen is now a lot cheaper
Samsung has significantly cut the cost of screen repair for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 by $220, but only if you have a Care Plus subscription.
Telegram doubles down on emoji in a new update for Premium users
Telegram has released a major update that includes new interactive emoji, custom animated emoji, new privacy settings, and the ability to gift a premium subscription to others.
Samsung won't fool me a third time with the Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung has unleased its latest innovations in mobile tech. While there are some impressive bits this year, I was really excited about a next-generation Galaxy Watch. Unfortunately, I couldn't have been more let down.
OPPO rumored to strengthen its next foldables with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
OPPO is rumored to be coming with two new foldable phones: a tablet-like device and a clamshell. Leaks say OPPO could be using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to power the two new phones.
Android Game of the Week: Papers, Please perfectly encapsulates the brutality of bureaucracy
As a border control agent, decide the fates of your fellow man while fighting to keep your own head above water.
Group texting on Samsung A13?
I just got this phone and cannot get it to make proper group texts. I can send to multiple people by creating a group, but their answers come back on individual threads that only I see. I want a real group and have checked all settings. Is it possible?. Welcome...
Sustainability is more than recycling fishing nets
Sustainability is good for the planet, good for consumers, and good for a company's bottom line.
Facebook Messenger is testing secure storage for end-to-end encrypted chats
Meta is testing end-to-end encrypted backups for Messenger chats, along with more updates to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls.
How secure is your smart TV system? Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku
Your smart TV isn't as secure as your phone, but the data on it isn't as sensitive, either.
