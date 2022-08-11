Kelly Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Kelly Services Inc. (KELYB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

