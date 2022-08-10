Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
WJHG-TV
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
wtvy.com
Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple firearms were stolen from a Dothan business Friday night during a theft that also caused significant damage. Police in a plea for public help did not identify that business by name, but sources tell News 4 that the alarming incident occurred at Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry on South Oates near Walmart.
WSFA
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 11, 2022
Angelica Jackson, 19, Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dexter Williams, 33, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Boyd, 42, Zepherhills, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Chasity Wilks, 46, Sneads, Florida: Abuse of child without great bodily...
wdhn.com
Deadly crash kills Dothan man
MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
The motive behind the Abbeville shootings points toward anger between groups of teenagers
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly two months of investigating and gathering information have arrested five suspects who are accused of two shootings that happened over a ten-day span. More News from WRBL Police arrested Demarious Jones, Gavonta Kelly, Windell Dobson Jr., Windell Dobson III, and they arrested a 17-year-old juvenile. The shootings that took […]
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wdhn.com
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wdhn.com
Early County High School students taken to jail following fight at school
EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday afternoon fight at Early County High School landed 13 students in jail, according to Early County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown. The fight broke out around 1:20 p.m. Staff immediately stepped in and called law enforcement. The school was on lockdown until...
WJHG-TV
Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.
WSFA
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia in July. The aircraft crashed on July 29 across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. This is Packer Field, according to the city of Andalusia.
wtvy.com
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan won’t say how many of its employees no longer have jobs amid a criminal investigation into its feeding program. “Since there are on-going proceedings, we can’t comment on this, at this time,” spokesperson Vincent Vincent said. However, sources tell...
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
