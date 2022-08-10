Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol
DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
KCCI.com
Water treatment plant to come down in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames says work is about to begin to tear down the city's old water treatment plant. The old plant is located on East Fifth Street. It operated for nearly a century before it was replaced by a new plant in 2017. The city warns there will...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
theperrynews.com
Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete
A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
City in Iowa Will Pay Remote Workers More Than $10K to Move There
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, remote work has become more and more prevalent. I know people who used to be in an office every single day that now either don't go in at all or only go to their workplace once or twice a week. I...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Ames Police Identify Person Found Dead in Local Apartment
(Ames, IA) -- Ames Police are identifying the person found dead at a local apartment complex. Police say 20 year-old Emma Timmer of Ames was found dead on her apartment balcony at 425 Welch Avenue. Timmer was a student at Iowa State University. The cause of her death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. Ames Police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Ames Police at (515)239-5133 or at their anonymous tip line at (515)239-5533. Anyone with information can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400 or through their website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly assaults Perry woman Friday night
A Des Moines man allegedly assaulted a Perry woman late Friday in Perry by repeatedly shoving her in the course of a domestic dispute. Stefen Christopher Jon Vigil, 33, of 133 E. Second St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livability.com
10 Things You Need to Know About Living in Marshalltown
Discover what makes this thriving small town so special. Tired of the big city? Looking for a small town to settle down in and raise a family? It may be time to consider this quaint gem in the middle of Iowa. Check out these 10 things you need to know about working and living in Marshalltown.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Human remains believed to have been discovered along Iowa River
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be human remains found along the Iowa River. Marshall County Conservation staff found a jawbone there on Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Medical Examiner found other suspected human remains there as well. DNA testing will...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
theperrychief.com
Did you know?
Did you know... where this pizza shop was located? This was Breadaux Pizza located where the Mandarin Cafe is today. This building at 1117 2nd St. was home to Woodward's Dept. Store, Anthony's, Fashions on 2nd, Fashions III and Davidsons to name but a few. Once again, the businesses that you remember will be those during the period of time you lived in Perry.
iowapublicradio.org
School districts prepare and adjust for school year without free lunches for all
For the first time in two years, school districts are returning to a school year without funding to provide free lunches for all students. When the pandemic hit, Congress allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements and provide school meals free of cost to students. But, the program was not renewed this year.
Comments / 0