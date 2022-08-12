Sunny weekend, wet weather returns Monday
WHAT'S NEW: Sunny weekend with low humidity.
WHAT'S NEXT : Wet weather returns on Monday.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the weekend will be sunny with low humidity. She says the wet weather will return on Monday, with periods of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm.
FORECAST:
FRIDAY: More sunshine - low humidity - highs around 81. Lows around 62.
SATURDAY: Sunny - low humidity - highs around 80. Lows around 60.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds - low humidity - highs around 83. Lows around 65.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain and a thunderstorm possible. Highs around 81. Lows around 66.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with chances of showers/storms. Highs around 82. Lows around 66.
