Environment

Sunny weekend, wet weather returns Monday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Sunny weekend with low humidity.

WHAT'S NEXT : Wet weather returns on Monday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the weekend will be sunny with low humidity.  She says the wet weather will return on Monday, with periods of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm.


FORECAST:
FRIDAY: More sunshine - low humidity - highs around 81. Lows around 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny - low humidity - highs around 80. Lows around 60.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds - low humidity - highs around 83. Lows around 65.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with periods of rain and a thunderstorm possible. Highs around 81. Lows around 66.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with chances of showers/storms. Highs around 82. Lows around 66.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

