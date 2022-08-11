ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

PUMP PATROL: Average national price for gas falls below $4 for first time since March

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXx8A_0hDEkdFc00

The average national price for gas has fallen below $4 for first time since March.

The national average sits at $3.99 a gallon.

MORE: News 12 Pump Patrol Tracker

MORE: Tricks to help you save at the pump

Meanwhile, in New York, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.38.

However, on Long Island, the average is $4.14 a gallon. That number is down about 13 cents in a week and about 56 cents in the past month.

Tell us how much you paid for gas below:
Long Island | New Jersey | Westchester | Hudson Valley | Connecticut | Bronx | Brooklyn

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Brooklyn#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy