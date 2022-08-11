PUMP PATROL: Average national price for gas falls below $4 for first time since March
The average national price for gas has fallen below $4 for first time since March.
The national average sits at $3.99 a gallon.
Meanwhile, in New York, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.38.
However, on Long Island, the average is $4.14 a gallon. That number is down about 13 cents in a week and about 56 cents in the past month.
