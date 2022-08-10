Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse.
A total of 45,222 people were killed by a firearm in the United States in 2020, the most recent year of available data - up from about 40,000 in 2019, and a 25% increase from 2015. Only three states - Hawaii, New Jersey, and Alaska - reported a decline in deaths resulting from a firearm injury between 2015 and 2020.
In New Hampshire, firearm deaths have climbed by 5.8% from 2015 to 2020 - the 47th largest increase among states. According to the CDC, a total of 128 people died from a firearm injury in the state in 2020, up from 121 in 2015.
The current firearm mortality rate in New Hampshire, meanwhile, ranks as the ninth lowest among states, at 8.9 deaths for every 100,000 people
Gun sales in the state, measured using FBI firearm background check data as a proxy, also increased over the same period. There were an estimated 174,662 gun sales in New Hampshire in 2020, up from 136,816 in 2015. The 27.7% increase in sales was the 11th smallest among states.
|Rank
|State
|Change in gun deaths, 2015-2020
|Firearm deaths per 100,000 people, 2020
|Total firearm deaths, 2020
|Firearm background checks, 2020
|1
|Kansas
|49.7%
|16.9
|494
|249,589
|2
|Illinois
|43.0%
|14.1
|1745
|7,455,065
|3
|Iowa
|42.1%
|11.2
|351
|270,614
|4
|Mississippi
|38.9%
|28.6
|818
|366,829
|5
|Tennessee
|37.0%
|21.3
|1473
|984,760
|6
|Indiana
|37.0%
|17.3
|1159
|1,935,587
|7
|Wyoming
|36.3%
|25.9
|154
|91,384
|8
|South Carolina
|33.1%
|22
|1131
|530,930
|9
|North Carolina
|31.8%
|16
|1699
|890,284
|10
|Colorado
|31.5%
|15.4
|922
|680,507
|11
|Georgia
|31.0%
|17.7
|1897
|904,035
|12
|Arizona
|30.4%
|16.7
|1265
|665,458
|13
|Missouri
|30.3%
|23.9
|1426
|708,184
|14
|Texas
|30.0%
|14.2
|4164
|2,325,281
|15
|Kentucky
|30.0%
|20.1
|902
|3,330,462
|16
|Idaho
|30.0%
|17.6
|321
|281,284
|17
|Arkansas
|29.4%
|22.6
|673
|324,741
|18
|Ohio
|26.3%
|15.2
|1764
|976,751
|19
|Massachusetts
|25.8%
|3.7
|268
|262,583
|20
|Minnesota
|25.1%
|8.9
|513
|958,391
|21
|South Dakota
|25.0%
|13.6
|120
|115,448
|22
|Michigan
|24.9%
|14.6
|1454
|1,068,511
|23
|Louisiana
|24.3%
|26.3
|1183
|430,537
|24
|Virginia
|24.1%
|13.4
|1174
|823,513
|25
|New York
|23.9%
|5.3
|1052
|507,940
|26
|New Mexico
|22.8%
|22.7
|479
|206,252
|27
|Nevada
|22.6%
|17
|547
|219,349
|28
|Oregon
|21.8%
|13
|592
|516,096
|29
|Delaware
|20.5%
|14.4
|135
|77,057
|30
|Washington
|20.3%
|10.9
|864
|781,471
|31
|Alabama
|19.1%
|23.6
|1141
|1,085,475
|32
|Florida
|18.8%
|13.7
|3041
|1,912,204
|33
|Pennsylvania
|18.0%
|13.6
|1752
|1,452,921
|34
|Oklahoma
|17.0%
|20.7
|826
|470,286
|35
|Wisconsin
|17.0%
|12.2
|717
|731,618
|36
|West Virginia
|16.9%
|18.1
|325
|265,705
|37
|Utah
|16.9%
|13.6
|429
|1,216,773
|38
|Nebraska
|16.6%
|10.1
|197
|104,511
|39
|Montana
|16.1%
|20.9
|238
|172,695
|40
|Connecticut
|15.9%
|6
|219
|219,227
|41
|Maryland
|13.4%
|13.5
|803
|302,563
|42
|California
|11.4%
|8.5
|3449
|1,601,054
|43
|North Dakota
|8.7%
|13.8
|100
|85,465
|44
|Vermont
|8.6%
|11.6
|76
|57,965
|45
|Maine
|6.3%
|10.4
|153
|137,149
|46
|Rhode Island
|5.9%
|5.1
|54
|51,369
|47
|New Hampshire
|5.8%
|8.9
|128
|174,662
|48
|Alaska
|-1.1%
|23.5
|175
|98,952
|49
|New Jersey
|-6.7%
|5
|443
|177,901
|50
|Hawaii
|-9.1%
|3.4
|50
|20,102
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0