Alabama State

Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Alabama

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3GJj_0hDEBazc00 The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse.

A total of 45,222 people were killed by a firearm in the United States in 2020, the most recent year of available data - up from about 40,000 in 2019, and a 25% increase from 2015. Only three states - Hawaii, New Jersey, and Alaska - reported a decline in deaths resulting from a firearm injury between 2015 and 2020.

In Alabama, firearm deaths have climbed by 19.1% from 2015 to 2020 - the 31st largest increase among states. According to the CDC, a total of 1,141 people died from a firearm injury in the state in 2020, up from 958 in 2015.

The current firearm mortality rate in Alabama, meanwhile, ranks as the fifth highest among states, at 23.6 deaths for every 100,000 people

Gun sales in the state, measured using FBI firearm background check data as a proxy, also increased over the same period. There were an estimated 1,085,475 gun sales in Alabama in 2020, up from 737,509 in 2015. The 47.2% increase in sales was the 24th smallest among states.

Rank State Change in gun deaths, 2015-2020 Firearm deaths per 100,000 people, 2020 Total firearm deaths, 2020 Firearm background checks, 2020
1 Kansas 49.7% 16.9 494 249,589
2 Illinois 43.0% 14.1 1745 7,455,065
3 Iowa 42.1% 11.2 351 270,614
4 Mississippi 38.9% 28.6 818 366,829
5 Tennessee 37.0% 21.3 1473 984,760
6 Indiana 37.0% 17.3 1159 1,935,587
7 Wyoming 36.3% 25.9 154 91,384
8 South Carolina 33.1% 22 1131 530,930
9 North Carolina 31.8% 16 1699 890,284
10 Colorado 31.5% 15.4 922 680,507
11 Georgia 31.0% 17.7 1897 904,035
12 Arizona 30.4% 16.7 1265 665,458
13 Missouri 30.3% 23.9 1426 708,184
14 Texas 30.0% 14.2 4164 2,325,281
15 Kentucky 30.0% 20.1 902 3,330,462
16 Idaho 30.0% 17.6 321 281,284
17 Arkansas 29.4% 22.6 673 324,741
18 Ohio 26.3% 15.2 1764 976,751
19 Massachusetts 25.8% 3.7 268 262,583
20 Minnesota 25.1% 8.9 513 958,391
21 South Dakota 25.0% 13.6 120 115,448
22 Michigan 24.9% 14.6 1454 1,068,511
23 Louisiana 24.3% 26.3 1183 430,537
24 Virginia 24.1% 13.4 1174 823,513
25 New York 23.9% 5.3 1052 507,940
26 New Mexico 22.8% 22.7 479 206,252
27 Nevada 22.6% 17 547 219,349
28 Oregon 21.8% 13 592 516,096
29 Delaware 20.5% 14.4 135 77,057
30 Washington 20.3% 10.9 864 781,471
31 Alabama 19.1% 23.6 1141 1,085,475
32 Florida 18.8% 13.7 3041 1,912,204
33 Pennsylvania 18.0% 13.6 1752 1,452,921
34 Oklahoma 17.0% 20.7 826 470,286
35 Wisconsin 17.0% 12.2 717 731,618
36 West Virginia 16.9% 18.1 325 265,705
37 Utah 16.9% 13.6 429 1,216,773
38 Nebraska 16.6% 10.1 197 104,511
39 Montana 16.1% 20.9 238 172,695
40 Connecticut 15.9% 6 219 219,227
41 Maryland 13.4% 13.5 803 302,563
42 California 11.4% 8.5 3449 1,601,054
43 North Dakota 8.7% 13.8 100 85,465
44 Vermont 8.6% 11.6 76 57,965
45 Maine 6.3% 10.4 153 137,149
46 Rhode Island 5.9% 5.1 54 51,369
47 New Hampshire 5.8% 8.9 128 174,662
48 Alaska -1.1% 23.5 175 98,952
49 New Jersey -6.7% 5 443 177,901
50 Hawaii -9.1% 3.4 50 20,102

