Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Washington

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse.

A total of 45,222 people were killed by a firearm in the United States in 2020, the most recent year of available data - up from about 40,000 in 2019, and a 25% increase from 2015. Only three states - Hawaii, New Jersey, and Alaska - reported a decline in deaths resulting from a firearm injury between 2015 and 2020.

In Washington, firearm deaths have climbed by 20.3% from 2015 to 2020 - the 30th largest increase among states. According to the CDC, a total of 864 people died from a firearm injury in the state in 2020, up from 718 in 2015.

The current firearm mortality rate in Washington, meanwhile, ranks as the 12th lowest among states, at 10.9 deaths for every 100,000 people

Gun sales in the state, measured using FBI firearm background check data as a proxy, also increased over the same period. There were an estimated 781,471 gun sales in Washington in 2020, up from 502,280 in 2015. The 55.6% increase in sales was the 22nd largest among states.

Rank State Change in gun deaths, 2015-2020 Firearm deaths per 100,000 people, 2020 Total firearm deaths, 2020 Firearm background checks, 2020 1 Kansas 49.7% 16.9 494 249,589 2 Illinois 43.0% 14.1 1745 7,455,065 3 Iowa 42.1% 11.2 351 270,614 4 Mississippi 38.9% 28.6 818 366,829 5 Tennessee 37.0% 21.3 1473 984,760 6 Indiana 37.0% 17.3 1159 1,935,587 7 Wyoming 36.3% 25.9 154 91,384 8 South Carolina 33.1% 22 1131 530,930 9 North Carolina 31.8% 16 1699 890,284 10 Colorado 31.5% 15.4 922 680,507 11 Georgia 31.0% 17.7 1897 904,035 12 Arizona 30.4% 16.7 1265 665,458 13 Missouri 30.3% 23.9 1426 708,184 14 Texas 30.0% 14.2 4164 2,325,281 15 Kentucky 30.0% 20.1 902 3,330,462 16 Idaho 30.0% 17.6 321 281,284 17 Arkansas 29.4% 22.6 673 324,741 18 Ohio 26.3% 15.2 1764 976,751 19 Massachusetts 25.8% 3.7 268 262,583 20 Minnesota 25.1% 8.9 513 958,391 21 South Dakota 25.0% 13.6 120 115,448 22 Michigan 24.9% 14.6 1454 1,068,511 23 Louisiana 24.3% 26.3 1183 430,537 24 Virginia 24.1% 13.4 1174 823,513 25 New York 23.9% 5.3 1052 507,940 26 New Mexico 22.8% 22.7 479 206,252 27 Nevada 22.6% 17 547 219,349 28 Oregon 21.8% 13 592 516,096 29 Delaware 20.5% 14.4 135 77,057 30 Washington 20.3% 10.9 864 781,471 31 Alabama 19.1% 23.6 1141 1,085,475 32 Florida 18.8% 13.7 3041 1,912,204 33 Pennsylvania 18.0% 13.6 1752 1,452,921 34 Oklahoma 17.0% 20.7 826 470,286 35 Wisconsin 17.0% 12.2 717 731,618 36 West Virginia 16.9% 18.1 325 265,705 37 Utah 16.9% 13.6 429 1,216,773 38 Nebraska 16.6% 10.1 197 104,511 39 Montana 16.1% 20.9 238 172,695 40 Connecticut 15.9% 6 219 219,227 41 Maryland 13.4% 13.5 803 302,563 42 California 11.4% 8.5 3449 1,601,054 43 North Dakota 8.7% 13.8 100 85,465 44 Vermont 8.6% 11.6 76 57,965 45 Maine 6.3% 10.4 153 137,149 46 Rhode Island 5.9% 5.1 54 51,369 47 New Hampshire 5.8% 8.9 128 174,662 48 Alaska -1.1% 23.5 175 98,952 49 New Jersey -6.7% 5 443 177,901 50 Hawaii -9.1% 3.4 50 20,102

