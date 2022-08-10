ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"

Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Cameron Young
golfmagic.com

PGA of Australia boss will "welcome" LIV Golf players into Australian events

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman has confirmed that all LIV Golf players who wish to play in Australian tournaments will be welcomed with open arms, according to Reuters. Cameron Smith is Australia's clear No.1 player right now, ranking second in the Official World Golf Rankings following his maiden major title at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last month, and he has reportedly already agreed a huge deal with LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Golf#Australian#Saudi#Liv Golf Boston#The Times#The Fedex Cup Playoffs#Pga
golfmagic.com

Leona Maguire makes bunker up-and-down WITH HYBRID at ISPS Handa Invitational

Leona Maguire has emerged as one of Europe's top talents on the LPGA Tour and she showed exactly why during the ISPA Handa World Invitational. During the first round of the co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour, Maguire found herself in the greenside bunker on the par-4 2nd hole at Galgorm Castle.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed makes hole-in-one in Asian Tour International Series event

Patrick Reed ventured on to the Asian Tour this week for the International Series event in Singapore. He came tied 31st, eight shots behind winner Nitithorn Thippong. Having controversially signed for the LIV Golf Tour, Reed is looking to subsidise the weeks when he can no longer play on the PGA Tour after being suspended.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sam Burns also took the Rory McIlroy approach after The Open Championship

It appears PGA Tour superstar Sam Burns also took the Rory McIlroy approach after the 150th Open Championship. Northern Irishman McIlroy, 33, admitted that after that devastating Sunday at St. Andrews he did not touch a vegetable or visit the gym for two weeks. It appeared to make McIlroy a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water

Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MEMPHIS, TN
golfmagic.com

Their BEST Yet?! TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Golf Wedge Review

- The TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges are very versatile, forgiving and have great technological features which improve your short game. - You could argue the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 2 wedges are not too different. Wedges that can perform in any sort of conditions, whether it's from the short grass, the long...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy