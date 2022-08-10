Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
Why Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris say the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard is so crowded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The blistering Memphis heat broke Saturday, as the thick humidity all but dissipated, helping the FedEx St. Jude Championship crowd swell to its largest size of the week. Likewise, so did the leaderboard. As the final pairing of Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun walked off the...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"
Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman says Rory McIlroy asked for "sizeable fees" to play in Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf Tour commissioner Greg Norman accused Rory McIlroy of asking for "sizeable appearance fees" to play in Saudi Arabia after the Northern Irishman took a dig at his career. After McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open in June, he mentioned he'd now reached the 21-mark in PGA Tour wins...
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
golfmagic.com
Plaque immortalising Dustin Johnson eagle at TPC Southwind goes missing
When Dustin Johnson claimed the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Championship on the PGA Tour you might remember he did so in style. In the glorious sunshine that Sunday at TPC Southwind, Johnson, now a LIV Golf Invitational Series player, has already forged himself a huge lead. He only had a...
golfmagic.com
PGA of Australia boss will "welcome" LIV Golf players into Australian events
PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman has confirmed that all LIV Golf players who wish to play in Australian tournaments will be welcomed with open arms, according to Reuters. Cameron Smith is Australia's clear No.1 player right now, ranking second in the Official World Golf Rankings following his maiden major title at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last month, and he has reportedly already agreed a huge deal with LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
golfmagic.com
Leona Maguire makes bunker up-and-down WITH HYBRID at ISPS Handa Invitational
Leona Maguire has emerged as one of Europe's top talents on the LPGA Tour and she showed exactly why during the ISPA Handa World Invitational. During the first round of the co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour, Maguire found herself in the greenside bunker on the par-4 2nd hole at Galgorm Castle.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed makes hole-in-one in Asian Tour International Series event
Patrick Reed ventured on to the Asian Tour this week for the International Series event in Singapore. He came tied 31st, eight shots behind winner Nitithorn Thippong. Having controversially signed for the LIV Golf Tour, Reed is looking to subsidise the weeks when he can no longer play on the PGA Tour after being suspended.
golfmagic.com
Sam Burns also took the Rory McIlroy approach after The Open Championship
It appears PGA Tour superstar Sam Burns also took the Rory McIlroy approach after the 150th Open Championship. Northern Irishman McIlroy, 33, admitted that after that devastating Sunday at St. Andrews he did not touch a vegetable or visit the gym for two weeks. It appeared to make McIlroy a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cameron Smith winning FedEx St. Jude Championship would be nightmare for PGA Tour | Opinion
Cameron Smith, rumored to eventually be joining LIV Golf, is in the mix to win in Memphis - which would catapult him to No. 1 in the world.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water
Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
NBC Sports
PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Amanda Doherty holds midway lead at ISPS Handa World Invitational
LPGA Tour rookie Amanda Doherty fired her second consecutive 67 on Friday to hold a one-shot lead at the midway
golfmagic.com
Their BEST Yet?! TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Golf Wedge Review
- The TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges are very versatile, forgiving and have great technological features which improve your short game. - You could argue the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 2 wedges are not too different. Wedges that can perform in any sort of conditions, whether it's from the short grass, the long...
golfmagic.com
What Jon Rahm told wife Kelley Cahill before she gave birth will make you laugh
Jon Rahm has outlined how he joked with wife Kelley Cahill she must stop having babies at 1am because it doesn't help with his golf schedule. Rahm carded an opening round of 3-under 67 at TPC Southwind for the first event of the postseason on the PGA Tour at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Comments / 0