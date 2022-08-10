ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota

The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce

This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabo San Lucas#Rams#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Espn
Yardbarker

Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp

Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener

Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed

Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce

One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions Lose in Devastating Fashion

The The Lions faced off against the Atlanta Falcons tonight in their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. They approached the matchup with only one day of game-specific preparation. Dan Campbell said “We are playing ourselves.” This was his way of saying that he still wants to mainly focus on the regular season and his own team. The Lions got their first taste of in-game contact and had to readjust to the pressure of an NFL matchup. Favored, the Lions entered todays game -2.5 on most major sportsbooks and -130 on the moneyline. They Kicked off a new era of Lions Football at Ford Field, with a Lions win/loss. With Hard Knocks following the team, the Lions looked to impress the world and prove a point. The new Lions are here and they looked fierce/despite losing in all too familiar fashion. A fumble leading to a 4th and nine hail marry touchdown from Ridder to Bernhardt gave the Falcons the win. Yet again, they lose in devastating fashion.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy