Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
Report sheds some light on Tom Brady’s unusual leave of absence
Tom Brady will not be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the next nine days due to what has been described as a personal matter, and we may now have a better idea of why the seven-time Super Bowl champion is taking time off. Bucs head coach Todd...
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Buccaneers' Devin White: 'We're praying for' Tom Brady amid 'personal problems'
For the second time this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been excused from team practices for "personal" reasons. Unlike the last time, Brady's latest absence won't be brief. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller will remain away from...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp
Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson seeking fully guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230M deal
With Week 1 of the NFL season just a month away, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still doesn't have a contract agreement with the team beyond the 2022 season. Jackson was always going to get paid a hefty amount, but a shift in the quarterback market may have changed his asking price.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener
Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener Saturday afternoon at Washington. The team announced Saturday morning that Mayfield will take the first series against the Commanders and Sam Darnold will take the second. PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the rest of the game.
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed
Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce
One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
Rams 29, Chargers 22 Notebook: QB Perkins Shows Out, Rookie WR Flashes Potential
A stellar game for the Rams in their preseason opener saw them take down their crosstown rivals.
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Lions Lose in Devastating Fashion
The The Lions faced off against the Atlanta Falcons tonight in their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. They approached the matchup with only one day of game-specific preparation. Dan Campbell said “We are playing ourselves.” This was his way of saying that he still wants to mainly focus on the regular season and his own team. The Lions got their first taste of in-game contact and had to readjust to the pressure of an NFL matchup. Favored, the Lions entered todays game -2.5 on most major sportsbooks and -130 on the moneyline. They Kicked off a new era of Lions Football at Ford Field, with a Lions win/loss. With Hard Knocks following the team, the Lions looked to impress the world and prove a point. The new Lions are here and they looked fierce/despite losing in all too familiar fashion. A fumble leading to a 4th and nine hail marry touchdown from Ridder to Bernhardt gave the Falcons the win. Yet again, they lose in devastating fashion.
