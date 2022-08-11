ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 126

Cali4Nia
2d ago

You're a human that has made choices! They day people like you take accountability and stop blaming society for your short comings is the day we'll all live in a better place! You made your bed, now sleep in it!

Reply(25)
81
David Charles Smedley TPO
2d ago

Wait a minute... She drove into the crowd and she killed someone with her car, but is trying to blame the other guy who just followed her into the crowd and hit her from behind after she slammed on the brakes. The other guy goes to prison for driving into the crowd and causing death. She gets a free pass and is treated like a victim. Let me repeat: She drove into the crowd and kept driving. She didn't try to stop, until she saw a white guy behind, at which point she slammed on her brakes purposely causing the accident. Am I missing something here?

Reply(9)
33
Hazel✌
2d ago

Tay, I wish you peace and more strength if you need it. you're right, your car stopped many more deaths. there's a plan, we don't know what it is. you carry on dear-one 👏🏻☝🏻❤✌🏻

Reply(4)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

I Survived the Neo-Nazi Attack in Charlottesville. Justice Still Hasn’t Been Served.

I met the white nationalist who murdered Heather Heyer with his car in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.We had crossed paths earlier in the day, as James Alex Fields Jr. and his comrades-in-arms prepared to do battle with “Antifa.” One of the “very fine people” on Donald Trump’s side, he had trained with the U.S. Army and had recently driven his Dodge Challenger all the way from Lake Erie to join the “Unite the Right” rally—a widely publicized gathering of self-avowed white nationalists and other far-right groups—in Virginia.The stated goal of the rally was to defend a bronze likeness of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Heather Heyer’s Mom Wants America to Remember Charlottesville, and Wake Up to Fascism

Sometimes Susan Bro sits in her car near Heather Heyer Way, the street in Charlottesville, Virginia, named in honor of her daughter. “I blow kisses to her, have a snack. I say I am eating my lunch with her,” Bro told The Daily Beast. On Friday—five years to the day that Heyer, 32, was murdered by white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr.—Bro was planning to go to the site where her daughter was struck by Fields’ car, as near to the time it happened on Aug. 12, 2017. While she has been to the street, or driven by it, many...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Washington State
BET

Emmett Till's Accuser Seen Publicly For The First Time In 20 Years

Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Anderson Cooper
The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Domestic Terrorism#Traumatic Brain Injury#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Emt#Neo Nazi
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AdWeek

WMAR Reporter Accused of Racism After Question About Young Black Men and Guns

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. During an August 2 press conference held by Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, WMAR reporter Dave Detling asked a question about young black men carrying guns that was immediately called out as racist by the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach

A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy