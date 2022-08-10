Read full article on original website
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested
These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…. St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana announced recently it arrested 18-year-old Jaden Michael Jamal Edwards for “reckless driving incidents in LaPlace neighborhoods.” The video included with the announcement shows a fourth-gen Chevrolet Camaro turning some rather pathetic donuts in a residential 3-way intersection, captured by a surveillance camera in the area.
