Florida State

Motorious

Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…. St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana announced recently it arrested 18-year-old Jaden Michael Jamal Edwards for “reckless driving incidents in LaPlace neighborhoods.” The video included with the announcement shows a fourth-gen Chevrolet Camaro turning some rather pathetic donuts in a residential 3-way intersection, captured by a surveillance camera in the area.
LAPLACE, LA

