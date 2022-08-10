Read full article on original website
Jane Magette Jones
Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022 at the Currituck House in Moyock. Born in Smithfield, Va. on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Survivors include husband M. Warren Jones; children Lauren Abernethy (Michael), Ashley McLeod, Courtney...
Javan Davis Eaton
Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, Mo., died at home in Manteo on August 11, 2022, where she and her husband have resided since 2014. Born in Hayward, Wisc. on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Scott and Eldon Burkholder. Survivors include...
Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
Following a 40-year career with the North Carolina Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four years as president and CEO of the North Carolina Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. North Carolina...
Ronald Wayne Josey
Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
