ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Jane Magette Jones

Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022 at the Currituck House in Moyock. Born in Smithfield, Va. on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Survivors include husband M. Warren Jones; children Lauren Abernethy (Michael), Ashley McLeod, Courtney...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Javan Davis Eaton

Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
MANNS HARBOR, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter

Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, Mo., died at home in Manteo on August 11, 2022, where she and her husband have resided since 2014. Born in Hayward, Wisc. on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Scott and Eldon Burkholder. Survivors include...
WEBB CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ronald Wayne Josey

Ronald Wayne Josey, 56, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022. Born in Fort Lee, Virginia on October 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Patricia Ann Agnor Lassiter and Willie Jerome Josey. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include son Alex; sister Melissa Josey...
MANTEO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy