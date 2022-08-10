ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
KRQE News 13

East and central New Mexico drying out, west stays stormy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re drying out from east to west across New Mexico this weekend as much drier air arrives around high pressure. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend in the metro with hotter temps. Highs will reach from 90° into the lower 90s the next few days with the drier weather. Meanwhile, […]
ENVIRONMENT
territorysupply.com

6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada

Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Drier weekend and higher temperatures across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are moving southeast through the Gila and lower Rio Grande Valley this morning. Rain will dissipate throughout the morning commute, and the rest of the state will see plenty of sunshine to start the day. Drier air moves into the state today, keeping eastern NM completely dry. The middle […]
ENVIRONMENT
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

New Mexico PBS Seeks Multimedia Producer

New Mexico PBS is looking for a strong journalist to join our public affairs team. We produce the state’s premiere weekly public affairs show, New Mexico in Focus, which provides ongoing, thoughtful analysis and coverage of issues important to communities across New Mexico. We have the time to dig deeper than most news programs, and both the direction and desire to follow emerging issues as they develop.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Drier Air Moves Over Eastern New Mexico, Scattered Storms West

A drying trend will continue over the state as a more stable air mass wraps around high pressure. Still, plenty of moisture is still in place across the western and southern parts of New Mexico, allowing for heavy rainfall and storms into the weekend ahead. This will be the best area for widespread coverage of activity into the weekend. Flash flood watches remains in effect through tonight for the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There will most likely be more watches into Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Field & Stream

Catch a Record Smallmouth, Win $10,000 in Cash!

A small-town Chamber of Commerce in New Mexico thinks it has hit on the perfect lure to reel in more tourists: A $10,000 cash prize to anyone who catches a state-record smallmouth bass from the local waterhole. The Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce Angler Challenge is the brainchild of Ron...
HOBBIES
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Program aims to bring broadband internet to more New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans will soon have access to broadband internet. The Connect New Mexico Pilot Program will award $123M in grants to cover 75% of total project costs for broadband in unserved and underserved areas in the state. “Internet for all is more than just the connection, it’s about making sure that […]
INTERNET
krwg.org

New Mexico updates public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to launch healthcare pricing tool in 2023

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims. The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
losalamosreporter.com

One Anonymous Tip Leads To Multiple Poaching Convictions

A months-long investigation by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) conservation officers, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office led to 20 charges against Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte and Jenna Livers. Thanks to a tip from a local...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
El Paso News

$6M available for New Mexicans wanting electric vehicle charging stations

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – Charging stations for electric vehicles could be coming to rural and low to moderate-income areas in New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has $6 million to distribute to any public, private, or tribal business interested in owning and maintaining an Electric Vehicle (EVCS) Charging Station in prioritized areas.
POLITICS

