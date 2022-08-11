3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. Demitrius Harrell, Bryant Hayes and Justin Krismantis have each been charged with attempted murder. 'He's a hero': Fiancee speaks as Chicago police officer paralyzed from shooting recovers Investigators said Officer Golden was trying to break-up a fight in the Beverly neighborhood on June 9. According to prosecutors, Krismantis retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to Hayes, who fired in the direction of Golden and others. Oak Lawn fundraiser raises at least $15K for Chicago police officer paralyzed in off-duty shooting Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down.
