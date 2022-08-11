3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Demitrius Harrell, Bryant Hayes and Justin Krismantis have each been charged with attempted murder.

'He's a hero': Fiancee speaks as Chicago police officer paralyzed from shooting recovers

Investigators said Officer Golden was trying to break-up a fight in the Beverly neighborhood on June 9.

According to prosecutors, Krismantis retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to Hayes, who fired in the direction of Golden and others.

Oak Lawn fundraiser raises at least $15K for Chicago police officer paralyzed in off-duty shooting

Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Comments / 14

No Sugar-coating
5d ago

My sympathies goes out to the Officer. It's a sad day when Cops aren't safe at a Cop bar.

Reply(2)
16
Gladiator
5d ago

no worries, they'll be back on the streets. say thank you kim foxx

Reply(1)
8
 

