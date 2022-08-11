3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty

The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Demitrius Harrell, Bryant Hayes and Justin Krismantis have each been charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said Officer Golden was trying to break-up a fight in the Beverly neighborhood on June 9.

According to prosecutors, Krismantis retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to Hayes, who fired in the direction of Golden and others.

Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down.