Former Rice Lake man enters guilty pleas in battery case

A former Rice Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court to four felonies in two separate cases, including one for substantial battery.

Tyrone A. Foster, 38, now of Barron, was charged on March 31 in Barron County Circuit Court with felony substantial battery and felony possession of methamphetamine after police said he tried to kick the doors down to his ex-girlfriend’s residence armed with a knife and broke the hand of a neighbor who tried to intervene.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the felonies after repeater allegations were dismissed. Four misdemeanors — attempt entry into a building, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping — were dismissed but read into the record.

In another case filed on June 30, Foster pleaded guilty to the felonies of possession of methamphetamine after repeater allegations were dismissed and bail jumping. Misdemeanor counts of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a valid license and bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record. A first-offense operating while intoxicated forfeiture is being held open until the sentencing hearing.

Foster’s bond has been revoked and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.