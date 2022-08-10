NOTV 12-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

Read full article on original website
KRBP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Limited Shareholders
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PHAT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or the "Company") PHAT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Phathom and certain...
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, WEBR and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GBT, AVLR, PING, and COWN
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into GBT's sale to Pfizer Inc. for $68.50 per share. If you are a GBT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com. Avalara,...
Fake 'Made in the USA' cases have increased dramatically since 2016. Here's why.
Lions Not Sheep, the pro-Trump brand fined for using Made in the USA clothing labels on Chinese goods, is another example of the FTC's enforcement.
3M's Aearo Technologies Files For Bankruptcy To Get Out Of Her Courtroom, Federal Judge Says: WSJ
A month ago, many U.S. military veterans had filed lawsuits against 3M Co MMM for hearing impairment caused by faults in the company's military-grade earplugs. A federal judge questioned 3M Co.'s decision to transfer several claims regarding military earplugs to bankruptcy court, noting that a corporate company "voluntarily agreed" to take on those harm responsibilities prior to filing for Chapter 11, reported Wall Street Journal.
