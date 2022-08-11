Ten places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are 10 places to try the trending drinks.
What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is five milligrams of THC per serving. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol.
- We tried several of the drinks at a pop-up THC taproom in December. Read our reviews .
🫐 Būch : The hard kombucha seltzer brand debuted THC-infused blueberry lemonade and dragonfruit açaí kombuchas at a pop-up taproom in December. Each can contains three or five milligrams.
- It's not available in stores yet, but will be sold at its new taproom in 2023.
🫖 Surly Brewing: The popular Twin Cities brewery created "Take Five," a THC-tonic with five milligrams per can, and a lemon tea with the same dosage.
- Available in cans now.
🍊 Venn Brewing: The South Minneapolis brewery now sells crowlers of its Paloma THC Seltzer , a grapefruit, lime and sea salt-flavored beverage with five milligrams per can.
- Available at the taproom. Cash payments only.
🥤 Burning Brothers Brewing : " Kite Soda " claims to be Minnesota's first THC-soda, with root beer, citrus and ginger ale flavors out now. It's five milligrams per serving, with two servings per can.
- In cans and in the taproom now.
🍍 Modist Brewing : THC seltzer TINT , which stands for "Thanks, I Needed That," comes in three fruity flavors with three or five milligrams of THC per can.
- Available in the taproom now.
🍋 Bauhaus Brew Labs : " Tetra " is a lemon-lime sparkling water with five milligrams of THC and 15 milligrams of CBD.
- Available in the taproom now.
🥭 Eastlake Craft Brewery : "High and Dry," a pineapple and mango-flavored non-alcoholic sour beer, is infused with five milligrams of THC.
- Available in cans in the taproom and for online delivery.
🍋 Indeed Brewing : The “Two Good” has two milligrams of THC and two milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high.
- The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go.
🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company : " Trail Magic ," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains three milligrams of THC. Its Half and Half flavor, similar to an Arnold Palmer, has five milligrams per can.
- Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities.
🍍 Wild Mind Ales : For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with five milligrams of THC.
- Available in cans now, the brewery told Axios.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional THC seltzers.
