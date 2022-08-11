Ten places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are 10 places to try the trending drinks.

What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is five milligrams of THC per serving. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol.

We tried several of the drinks at a pop-up THC taproom in December. Read our reviews .

🫐 Būch : The hard kombucha seltzer brand debuted THC-infused blueberry lemonade and dragonfruit açaí kombuchas at a pop-up taproom in December. Each can contains three or five milligrams.

It's not available in stores yet, but will be sold at its new taproom in 2023.

🫖 Surly Brewing: The popular Twin Cities brewery created "Take Five," a THC-tonic with five milligrams per can, and a lemon tea with the same dosage.

Available in cans now.

🍊 Venn Brewing: The South Minneapolis brewery now sells crowlers of its Paloma THC Seltzer , a grapefruit, lime and sea salt-flavored beverage with five milligrams per can.

Available at the taproom. Cash payments only.

🥤 Burning Brothers Brewing : " Kite Soda " claims to be Minnesota's first THC-soda, with root beer, citrus and ginger ale flavors out now. It's five milligrams per serving, with two servings per can.

In cans and in the taproom now.

🍍 Modist Brewing : THC seltzer TINT , which stands for "Thanks, I Needed That," comes in three fruity flavors with three or five milligrams of THC per can.

Available in the taproom now.

🍋 Bauhaus Brew Labs : " Tetra " is a lemon-lime sparkling water with five milligrams of THC and 15 milligrams of CBD.

Available in the taproom now.

🥭 Eastlake Craft Brewery : "High and Dry," a pineapple and mango-flavored non-alcoholic sour beer, is infused with five milligrams of THC.

Available in cans in the taproom and for online delivery.

🍋 Indeed Brewing : The “Two Good” has two milligrams of THC and two milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high.

The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go.

🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company : " Trail Magic ," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains three milligrams of THC. Its Half and Half flavor, similar to an Arnold Palmer, has five milligrams per can.

Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities.

🍍 Wild Mind Ales : For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with five milligrams of THC.

Available in cans now, the brewery told Axios.

