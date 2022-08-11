ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ten places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago

Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are 10 places to try the trending drinks.

What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is five milligrams of THC per serving. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol.

🫐 Būch : The hard kombucha seltzer brand debuted THC-infused blueberry lemonade and dragonfruit açaí kombuchas at a pop-up taproom in December. Each can contains three or five milligrams.

  • It's not available in stores yet, but will be sold at its new taproom in 2023.

🫖 Surly Brewing: The popular Twin Cities brewery created "Take Five," a THC-tonic with five milligrams per can, and a lemon tea with the same dosage.

  • Available in cans now.

🍊 Venn Brewing: The South Minneapolis brewery now sells crowlers of its Paloma THC Seltzer , a grapefruit, lime and sea salt-flavored beverage with five milligrams per can.

  • Available at the taproom. Cash payments only.

🥤 Burning Brothers Brewing : " Kite Soda " claims to be Minnesota's first THC-soda, with root beer, citrus and ginger ale flavors out now. It's five milligrams per serving, with two servings per can.

  • In cans and in the taproom now.

🍍 Modist Brewing : THC seltzer TINT , which stands for "Thanks, I Needed That," comes in three fruity flavors with three or five milligrams of THC per can.

  • Available in the taproom now.

🍋 Bauhaus Brew Labs : " Tetra " is a lemon-lime sparkling water with five milligrams of THC and 15 milligrams of CBD.

  • Available in the taproom now.

🥭 Eastlake Craft Brewery : "High and Dry," a pineapple and mango-flavored non-alcoholic sour beer, is infused with five milligrams of THC.

  • Available in cans in the taproom and for online delivery.

🍋 Indeed Brewing : The “Two Good” has two milligrams of THC and two milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high.

  • The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go.

🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company : " Trail Magic ," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains three milligrams of THC. Its Half and Half flavor, similar to an Arnold Palmer, has five milligrams per can.

  • Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities.

🍍 Wild Mind Ales : For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with five milligrams of THC.

  • Available in cans now, the brewery told Axios.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional THC seltzers.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
minnesotamonthly.com

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
MINNESOTA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN

Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco

The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia, family pleads for help: "I am absolutely concerned for his life"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Family members say it's been nearly two days since they--or anyone--has heard from Tashitta Tufaa.Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.Tashitta Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa."My uncle was actually with my father. They were supposed to board the same flights and both of their passports got confiscated for some reason," said Nuurasuu Tufaa, Tashitta's son. "I got a phone call from my mother...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites

Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
MINNESOTA STATE
macaronikid.com

Frozen Fun for the Whole Family at the Ice Maze at Viking Lakes-Eagan

Open daily from January 6 - February 19, 2023, weather permitting. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin Cities its largest ice maze ever! This twisty, fun, frozen maze will be located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, MN. Our fully-lit maze is perfect for families and kids of all ages. Ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, and inflatables are sure to keep you entertained, along with hot chocolate, s'mores, an ice bar, and much more.
EAGAN, MN
kaxe.org

Ice Fishing Conditions and Tips with Jeff Sundin

He also told us about an opportunity with the MN DNR to be involved with the 2023 DNR Roundtable discussion on January 20th. There may be some first-come-first-served spots still available. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She currently helms the Morning Show as News and...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers

Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy