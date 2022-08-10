In the aftermath of Nipsey Hussle’s murder in early 2019, something occurred within Los Angeles gang life that had rarely happened since the early ’90s. The untimely loss of the rap legend triggered a wave of truce talks between Blood and Crips. Sets riven by historical rivalries attempted to find common ground to honor the spirit of Hussle, the unanimously respected, Grammy Award-winning affiliate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips, who frequently reached across enemy lines to help foster peace. The impromptu negotiations harkened back to the tense and flammable hours shortly before the Los Angeles Uprising of 1992, when the late...

