Richmond, IN

Indiana officer critically wounded in traffic stop shooting

By ABC News
 3 days ago

An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening.

“Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.

Burton stopped the 47-year old moped rider, police said. Burton's K-9 partner, Brev, was used to check around the moped and police said the dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

“During the traffic stop, the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple shots,” state police Sgt. Scott Keegan told reporters.

Other officers returned fire and the man was apprehended following a brief foot chase, police said.

Burton, 28, is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

The moped rider was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said. He was arrested and a prosecutor will review the case for likely charges.

The investigation was ongoing by Indiana State Police.

