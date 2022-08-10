Avengers #59 - History's Mightiest Heroes, Part Three: The Wild West's Wildest Outlaw Avengers in... "Death Rides the Sky Rails"

Read full article on original website
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
X-Men Legends #1 - Interim for Mutants Part 1
AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas! Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you’ve been looking for!
These Movies Inspired Destiny 2's Season Of The Haunted
Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted lives up to its name. Set largely in a new location, the Derelict Leviathan, the season has given the game a distinctive, sci-fi-horror atmosphere as part of both its gameplay and its story. What players experienced aboard the Leviathan is a bigger, more involved version of what Bungie first created in one of its very best levels. The Exotic mission Presage sent players to a ghost ship and told a story of madness and murder--and now we've seen what it prophesied.
Marvel Gives Creators Freedom Than Star Wars, According To Mark Ruffalo
On the heels of a debate sparked by writer-director Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) about whether there are too many Marvel movies coming out, Mark Ruffalo--who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe--says the MCU is filled with greater variation and creative freedom than Star Wars. Speaking with Metro, Ruffalo explained why he thinks Marvel doesn't need to be slowing down its output.
Kartoon Racing: Singleplayer Multiplayer Racing
Between Two Worlds
Damon Lindelof: Marvel Should Make Fewer Movies So "Each One Can Be A Bit More Special"
In a new interview, writer-director Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) says that although he loyally watches every Marvel movie, he thinks there are too many of them. "From a slightly sort of more cynical standpoint, [filmmaking] is a business," Lindeolf said during an appearance on Vulture's "Into It" podcast. "It's an industry. And if you make a couple of great Marvel movies, the instinct is 'We need to make more Marvel movies, and we need to expand this.' I have this interior feeling of like, 'Wow, I wish they made less because it would make each one that came out a little bit more special.'"
Alone In The Dark Reboot Reimagines The First Survival Horror Game
The rumors were true: a new Alone in the Dark is coming, returning the series all the way back to its 1992 roots, revisiting a game that helped give birth to the survival horror genre. THQ Nordic announced the reboot during its 2022 game showcase, providing an early look at the third-person psychological horror title.
Nanagane Gakuen -Ryokou Bu- Tour:02 Hakone-hen
Sign In to follow. Follow Nanagane Gakuen -Ryokou Bu- Tour:02 Hakone-hen, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
The Walking Dead: All Stars, A Collection RPG, Is Coming To Mobile
Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: All Stars, a new mobile game that'll soon release on Android and iOS devices. Players can pre-register by visiting The Walking Dead: All Stars' website. The Walking Dead: All Stars will take place in The Walking Dead universe, and players...
Aubrey Plaza Says ‘Emily the Criminal’ Was Inspired by the Safdie Brothers’ ‘Good Time’
If the independent film world had to crown a queen, there’s a good chance it would select Aubrey Plaza. The “Parks and Recreation” alum has been a fixture at Sundance for years, consistently starring in cool films and helping new directors gain crucial opportunities in the process. Her latest indie is “Emily the Criminal,” a heist movie she produced in addition to playing the eponymous criminal. In a new interview with L’Officiel, Plaza opened up about some of the films that influenced her and “Emily the Criminal” director John Patton Ford while making the film. “John is a really big fan...
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
Tune in for the second annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase featuring a look at games like SpongeBob, Destroy All Humans! 2, Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and new announcements and surprises.
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
The Batman 2 Hasn't Actually Been Greenlit Yet - Report
It seems that a sequel to this year's The Batman might not actually be greenlit, with the only new DC film that has been post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger being Joker: Folie a Deux. As reported by Variety, the state of the DCEU is a bit up in the air following...
How To Unlock The Scythe Melee Weapon In CoD: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War
As Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded continues for Warzone and Vanguard, Treyarch continues to release Year 2 content for 2020's Black Ops Cold War. The newest addition to the game is the Scythe, which is a new melee weapon that joins the most recently added UGR submachine gun. This Scythe can be used in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and here we walk you through all the ways you can unlock it.
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Iconic Game Developer Sunsoft Is Back From Hiatus And Ready To Show Off New Games On August 18
Veteran Japanese developer Sunsoft is making a comeback and has announced that it'll be showing off new games being developed under its banner at an upcoming showcase on August 18. The studio, which became famous for developing numerous cult-classic games through the 1980s and 1990s, has largely been dormant since...
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Titanium Trials: Endurance LTM Guide
A new game mode is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, with Season 4 Reloaded's Titanium Trials: Endurance bringing a limited-time battle royale event themed around the game's operator bundles for the Terminator franchise. Call of Duty: Warzone - Terminator event times and rewards. Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time...
Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The next few months are quite exciting for PS5 users, as there are multiple highly anticipated exclusives on the horizon. From remakes of beloved classics to sequels of critically acclaimed superhero romps, brand new IPs looking to push the PS5 hardware to the bleeding edge, and weirdly charming indies, there's plenty to get excited for. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming PlayStation exclusives of 2022 and beyond.
