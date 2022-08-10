Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
X-Men Legends #1 - Interim for Mutants Part 1
AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas! Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you’ve been looking for!
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Alone In The Dark Reboot Reimagines The First Survival Horror Game
The rumors were true: a new Alone in the Dark is coming, returning the series all the way back to its 1992 roots, revisiting a game that helped give birth to the survival horror genre. THQ Nordic announced the reboot during its 2022 game showcase, providing an early look at the third-person psychological horror title.
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
The Batman 2 Hasn't Actually Been Greenlit Yet - Report
It seems that a sequel to this year's The Batman might not actually be greenlit, with the only new DC film that has been post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger being Joker: Folie a Deux. As reported by Variety, the state of the DCEU is a bit up in the air following...
Elden Ring Modder Obtained Pre-Release Build And Streamed It
Streamer and video game modder Lance McDonald has somehow obtained a pre-release version of Elden Ring and recently streamed it on Twitch. On a now deleted Tweet, McDonald claimed that the pre-release version has "HEAPS of unfinished stuff, different items, enemies, mechanics, character names, and full debug camera mode." The version comes from around two months before release, according to McDonald. While this version may contain some cut content, it is also clearly unfinished. McDonald noted on the stream that some weapons have incorrect movesets, and that some NPC questlines don't activate properly. McDonald is a prolific modder and content creator, probably best known for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne.
Mom Hid My Game Devs Release Minigame Collection, Tokyo Game Nou
Hap Inc., the indie Japanese developer behind Mom Hid My Game, has released a new mobile mini collection called Tokyo Game Nou for iOS and Android devices. The collection consists of three games: Rojo Fighter (a fighting game), Lost Ball (a golf game), and Order (a court game). True to...
Sega Has No Plans To Delay Sonic Frontiers From Its 2022 Launch
Sega's upcoming Sonic Frontiers is still on track to release this year and won't be delayed to address the mixed reception it has received from critics and fans since it was officially revealed. In a business briefing that was recently held, Sega Sammy senior executive VP Koichi Fukazawa and executive VP Makoto Takahashi explained that the company had no plans to delay the open-world Sonic game.
Wreckreation Looks Like Burnout Paradise Smashed Together With Trackmania
Burnout Paradise was something of a seminal driving game, bringing the ridiculous, crash-happy, and expansive competitive gameplay of the Burnout series to the open-world genre. Wreckreation, the latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, very much feels like a spiritual successor to the Burnout Paradise legacy, but with a major expansion on the ideas of player control--you're not just driving in the world, you're remaking it as you see fit.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Where is Xur August 12, 2022
Check out what Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2. He's located in the Hangar at the Tower this week.
Hideo Kojima Marks The 8-Year Anniversary Of PT
Hideo Kojima has marked the eighth anniversary of PT with a quick tweet, posting an image of the cover art from the secret Silent Hill game that was canceled in its prime. Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro also added a quicker and possibly saltier response to Kojima's tweet. Del Toro's tweet, consisting of just the letters "FK," is likely meant to convey his disdain for Konami and its decisions at the time.
Love Death + Robots Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix
Netflix has greenlit sci-fi anthology Love Death + Robots for a fourth season. The first season debuted in March of 2019 with some medium acclaim but garnered several Primetime Creative Emmy awards including Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. The series is produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and...
The Simpsons Season 34 Will Explain How It Predicts The Future
The Simpsons will finally explain the show's incredible record of accurately predicting the future in a Season 34 episode. Showrunner Matt Selman shared a few details about the episode in an interview with Deadline. "It's a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it," Selman said. "But it does...
37 Unintentionally Funny Screenshots Of Baby Boomer Messages That'll Make You Cackle
Listen...technology isn't for everyone.
