Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The Flash May Be In Jeopardy As Warner Bros. Debates Release Due Ezra Miller's Troubles - Report
Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly weighing different strategies for its The Flash film as star Ezra Miller has become increasingly snared in legal trouble and multiple incidents including disorderly conduct and harassment. The film isn't scheduled to arrive in theaters until June 23, 2023--but The Hollywood Reporter says there are three possible scenarios that may change the film's fate.
Gamespot
X-Men Legends #1 - Interim for Mutants Part 1
AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas! Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you’ve been looking for!
Gamespot
Damon Lindelof: Marvel Should Make Fewer Movies So "Each One Can Be A Bit More Special"
In a new interview, writer-director Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) says that although he loyally watches every Marvel movie, he thinks there are too many of them. "From a slightly sort of more cynical standpoint, [filmmaking] is a business," Lindeolf said during an appearance on Vulture's "Into It" podcast. "It's an industry. And if you make a couple of great Marvel movies, the instinct is 'We need to make more Marvel movies, and we need to expand this.' I have this interior feeling of like, 'Wow, I wish they made less because it would make each one that came out a little bit more special.'"
Gamespot
Marvel Gives Creators Freedom Than Star Wars, According To Mark Ruffalo
On the heels of a debate sparked by writer-director Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) about whether there are too many Marvel movies coming out, Mark Ruffalo--who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe--says the MCU is filled with greater variation and creative freedom than Star Wars. Speaking with Metro, Ruffalo explained why he thinks Marvel doesn't need to be slowing down its output.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Gamespot
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
The Batman 2 Hasn't Actually Been Greenlit Yet - Report
It seems that a sequel to this year's The Batman might not actually be greenlit, with the only new DC film that has been post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger being Joker: Folie a Deux. As reported by Variety, the state of the DCEU is a bit up in the air following...
Gamespot
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
‘House of the Dragon’ ‘Is a Different Animal’ Than ‘Game of Thrones’ According to Star Emma D’Arcy
But instead of a number of families battling for power, ‘House of the Dragon’ focuses on the power struggle among just one family -- the Targaryens.
Gamespot
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
Brittany Gets Blocked on Social Media and Matt Blocks Her Number on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
I Love a Mama's Boy returns for episode 9. Matt and Brittany's relationship didn't work out. Here's what happened last time on the show.
Like It Or Not, the Barbiecore, Hot Pink Trend Is Coming for Men’s Fashion Too
One blink and it suddenly appeared. Hot pink met Barbiecore in an eye-blinding photo from the Barbie movie set, and now the whole world is rendered in shades of shocking pink. Valentino’s Fall ’22 runway show featured almost fluorescent pink clothing and accessories for men and women, and Sebastian Stan represented the brand with his hot pink ensemble at the Met Gala. Then at the Grammys, we saw more hot pink on the red carpet when Bieber wore a hot pink beanie, Billy Porter wore the shade head-to-toe, and Travis Barker wore a hot pink coat. But while celebrities strutted their...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#419) - August 12, 2022
What better way to end the work week than with a little Wordle action? We're back for one more time this week to bring you another edition of our Wordle guides. Today, we have the Aug. 12 Wordle up, and it can be a tricky answer to guess if players don't get some letters correct early on. Personally, it took me all six guesses to get the answer correct simply because I only had two letters (in the wrong spots) by my fourth guess. Those two letters came from one of our recommended starting words, though.
Gamespot
The Walking Dead: All Stars, A Collection RPG, Is Coming To Mobile
Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: All Stars, a new mobile game that'll soon release on Android and iOS devices. Players can pre-register by visiting The Walking Dead: All Stars' website. The Walking Dead: All Stars will take place in The Walking Dead universe, and players...
Gamespot
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
Gamespot
FFXIV Patch 6.2 Release Date Announced, Trailer Teases FFIV Villain And The Void
In anticipation of FFXIV's Patch 6.2 release at the end of August, another live letter from the producer was held on August 12. Patch 6.2's trailer was revealed, as well as an official release date: August 23. As told at the end of 6.1, the Warrior of Light is about...
Gamespot
Where To Buy Cult Of The Lamb For The Best Price
Cult of the Lamb launched today, and those looking to grab the game on PC should check out this deal from Fanatical. Use the code FANATICAL15 at checkout to drop the price down to $21.24 (normally $25). Along with the discount, you also get a voucher for 5 percent off a future Fanatical purchase and a free game as part of Fanatical's Summer Sale.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Modder Obtained Pre-Release Build And Streamed It
Streamer and video game modder Lance McDonald has somehow obtained a pre-release version of Elden Ring and recently streamed it on Twitch. On a now deleted Tweet, McDonald claimed that the pre-release version has "HEAPS of unfinished stuff, different items, enemies, mechanics, character names, and full debug camera mode." The version comes from around two months before release, according to McDonald. While this version may contain some cut content, it is also clearly unfinished. McDonald noted on the stream that some weapons have incorrect movesets, and that some NPC questlines don't activate properly. McDonald is a prolific modder and content creator, probably best known for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne.
Comments / 0