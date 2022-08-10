Read full article on original website
X-Men Legends #1 - Interim for Mutants Part 1
AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas! Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you’ve been looking for!
Oscar Isaac Open To Returning To Star Wars
The Star Wars sequel trilogy was a point of divisiveness for some fans, which left some people with a bad taste in their mouths. Discourse aside, Jon Boyega and Daisy Ridley both bluntly stated they have no interest in returning--the former even famously quoted "you ain't gonna Disney Plus me."
Damon Lindelof: Marvel Should Make Fewer Movies So "Each One Can Be A Bit More Special"
In a new interview, writer-director Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) says that although he loyally watches every Marvel movie, he thinks there are too many of them. "From a slightly sort of more cynical standpoint, [filmmaking] is a business," Lindeolf said during an appearance on Vulture's "Into It" podcast. "It's an industry. And if you make a couple of great Marvel movies, the instinct is 'We need to make more Marvel movies, and we need to expand this.' I have this interior feeling of like, 'Wow, I wish they made less because it would make each one that came out a little bit more special.'"
The Flash May Be In Jeopardy As Warner Bros. Debates Release Due Ezra Miller's Troubles - Report
Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly weighing different strategies for its The Flash film as star Ezra Miller has become increasingly snared in legal trouble and multiple incidents including disorderly conduct and harassment. The film isn't scheduled to arrive in theaters until June 23, 2023--but The Hollywood Reporter says there are three possible scenarios that may change the film's fate.
The Batman 2 Hasn't Actually Been Greenlit Yet - Report
It seems that a sequel to this year's The Batman might not actually be greenlit, with the only new DC film that has been post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger being Joker: Folie a Deux. As reported by Variety, the state of the DCEU is a bit up in the air following...
Explosive New Rick And Morty Season 6 Trailer Is For Die Hard Fans
Adult Swim has dropped a new trailer for Season 6 of Rick and Morty. The next batch of episodes will start arriving on Sunday, September 4. True to form, the next season looks bananas and shows no signs of the show losing its edge. Set to Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," the trailer is wall-to-wall packed with gunfights, laser battles, explosions, and a barrage of pop-culture references including a nuanced debate about Die Hard's plot.
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
The Walking Dead: All Stars, A Collection RPG, Is Coming To Mobile
Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: All Stars, a new mobile game that'll soon release on Android and iOS devices. Players can pre-register by visiting The Walking Dead: All Stars' website. The Walking Dead: All Stars will take place in The Walking Dead universe, and players...
Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The next few months are quite exciting for PS5 users, as there are multiple highly anticipated exclusives on the horizon. From remakes of beloved classics to sequels of critically acclaimed superhero romps, brand new IPs looking to push the PS5 hardware to the bleeding edge, and weirdly charming indies, there's plenty to get excited for. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming PlayStation exclusives of 2022 and beyond.
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed - THQ Showcase Trailer 2022
There is another invasion interfering with the Furon invasion of Planet Earth? How the turntables…
Alone In The Dark Reboot Reimagines The First Survival Horror Game
The rumors were true: a new Alone in the Dark is coming, returning the series all the way back to its 1992 roots, revisiting a game that helped give birth to the survival horror genre. THQ Nordic announced the reboot during its 2022 game showcase, providing an early look at the third-person psychological horror title.
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
These Movies Inspired Destiny 2's Season Of The Haunted
Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted lives up to its name. Set largely in a new location, the Derelict Leviathan, the season has given the game a distinctive, sci-fi-horror atmosphere as part of both its gameplay and its story. What players experienced aboard the Leviathan is a bigger, more involved version of what Bungie first created in one of its very best levels. The Exotic mission Presage sent players to a ghost ship and told a story of madness and murder--and now we've seen what it prophesied.
Ghost Of Tsushima Director Wants To Make A Japanese-Language Movie Version
Chad Stahelski (John Wick) has shared that as director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation, he hopes to honor the game's homage to filmmaker Akira Kurosawa by filming the movie with a Japanese cast that will also deliver the movie's dialog in Japanese. Speaking to Collider, Stahelski shared...
