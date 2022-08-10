Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
The Flash May Be In Jeopardy As Warner Bros. Debates Release Due Ezra Miller's Troubles - Report
Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly weighing different strategies for its The Flash film as star Ezra Miller has become increasingly snared in legal trouble and multiple incidents including disorderly conduct and harassment. The film isn't scheduled to arrive in theaters until June 23, 2023--but The Hollywood Reporter says there are three possible scenarios that may change the film's fate.
X-Men Legends #1 - Interim for Mutants Part 1
AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1! Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas! Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you’ve been looking for!
Today's Wordle Answer (#419) - August 12, 2022
What better way to end the work week than with a little Wordle action? We're back for one more time this week to bring you another edition of our Wordle guides. Today, we have the Aug. 12 Wordle up, and it can be a tricky answer to guess if players don't get some letters correct early on. Personally, it took me all six guesses to get the answer correct simply because I only had two letters (in the wrong spots) by my fourth guess. Those two letters came from one of our recommended starting words, though.
Learning to Fly review – a riveting, remarkable hour of theatre
Consummate storyteller James Rowland revisits his childhood friendship with an elderly neighbour and shares heart-tugging experiences
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
The Walking Dead: All Stars, A Collection RPG, Is Coming To Mobile
Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: All Stars, a new mobile game that'll soon release on Android and iOS devices. Players can pre-register by visiting The Walking Dead: All Stars' website. The Walking Dead: All Stars will take place in The Walking Dead universe, and players...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Responded To The Game’s 10-Minute-Long Diss Track
"It's giving obsessed."
Love Death + Robots Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix
Netflix has greenlit sci-fi anthology Love Death + Robots for a fourth season. The first season debuted in March of 2019 with some medium acclaim but garnered several Primetime Creative Emmy awards including Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. The series is produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and...
The Simpsons Season 34 Will Explain How It Predicts The Future
The Simpsons will finally explain the show's incredible record of accurately predicting the future in a Season 34 episode. Showrunner Matt Selman shared a few details about the episode in an interview with Deadline. "It's a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it," Selman said. "But it does...
