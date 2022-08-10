Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Cleaning up Delaware's coastline
DNREC is looking for volunteers to help make Delaware a little more beautiful. "There's just a whole lot of trash out there and we need to gather it up and put it where it belongs, because it does not belong in our waterways in on our beaches," Joanna Wilson tells WDEL News.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
WGMD Radio
Police in Del., Md. Collect School Supplies to Donate
Police agencies in Delaware and Maryland are helping to ensure that teachers and students have what they need to get the school year off to a good start. The Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit is accepting donations of school supplies, backpacks and hand sanitizer to be contributed to area schools. Contributions can be at Delaware State Police troops or at Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve YourSpace special-use permit
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission, by a 5-1 vote, approved a special-use permit for Peak Management LLC, doing business as YourSpace Self Storage, to open a storage facility on Route 16. Peak Management’s application will now move forward into the preliminary site-plan review process. At its Aug. 2 meeting,...
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
'Kaboom' averted in Newark
Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes
New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawaretoday.com
What to Know About the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware
The BMW Championship could bring 130,000 spectators to Wilmington. Here’s what to know whether you’re attending or just in town August 16-21. The BMW Championship is the first PGA Tour event to come to the First State. Along with the top 70 pro golfers is coming a surge of spectators and fans. Last year’s BMW Championship had an estimated 130,000 spectators in attendance over the four-day period. Many Wilmington hotels have had the week of the event booked out for months, and local businesses and people are preparing for the surge of tourist traffic. This guide on everything from parking and transportation to event rules and FAQs will give locals and spectators an idea of what to expect.
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
WBOC
Delaware DMV Recalls a Vanity License Plate
Breast cancer survivor, Kari Lynn Overington, ordered and received her vanity license plate in Jan. 2021. The plate holds a special place in her heart, but now the Delaware DMV is recalling it. The plate reads, "F CANCER."
WBOC
Delaware Attorney General Announces Launch of Abortion Legal Helpline
WILMINGTON, Del. - On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the launch of the new Legal Abortion Helpline. The Helpline will provide free legal advice and guidance to anyone in Delaware, including people seeking an abortion and healthcare providers and organizations providing support for abortion patients. This comes after...
CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in Newark, Delaware State Police investigate
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A motorcyclist in New Castle County, Delaware is fighting for his life after a crash early Saturday, the county's Department of Public Safety announced in a release. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road in Newark at 1:36 a.m. The 43-year-old...
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
WMDT.com
ACLU Delaware to represent Delaware woman in vanity license plate case
DELAWARE – The ACLU of Delaware has announced it will represent a Delaware woman who was censored for a vanity license plate. Kari Lynn Overington, a cancer survivor, had a vanity license plate that read “FCANCER”. Now that plate was first approved by the Delaware Department of...
Comments / 0