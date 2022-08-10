ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

travellemming.com

11 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado (By a Local)

My family and I love to go camping in Colorado! It’s such a fun, inexpensive way to see the state. Families on a budget, young couples, and anyone looking for a cheap vacation can appreciate Colorado camping trips!. As a Colorado local, I have so many favorite places to...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver

In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
DENVER, CO
K99

A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch

Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver and Colorado Springs Face Big Marijuana Questions on November Ballot

This fall's election promises to include several important issues, including a statewide initiative to decriminalize psychedelics, but there are a few interesting campaigns focused on Colorado's other federally-banned plant. The state's two largest cities will each consider separate marijuana initiatives that could heavily impact dispensaries, while one of Colorado's more...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Housing continues to slow, but Denver is still a seller's market

National media are beginning to talk about a transition from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market, as home prices dip with rising mortgage rates. But don’t expect that shift to happen anytime soon in Denver. The median price of a single-family home in Denver stood at...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's economy continues to outshine nation's — but worries persist

While Colorado’s economy continues to outshine many other states, and the national economy itself, business leaders’ confidence continues its decline “sharply into bear territory,” according to the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report for the second quarter. The report is prepared by the University of Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette hosts symposium on Colorado River challenges

Some call it The American Nile. It’s the Colorado River, it’s the lifeblood of the West, and it’s out of balance. The seven states in the river’s basin are using more water than the river can provide. As a result, the Colorado River is the most...
COLORADO STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics

WHEATRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a health alert on Friday for people who received COVID-19 vaccines at two clinics. The alert is for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the following locations between the following dates:. 1. Wheatridge-based Colorado...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

