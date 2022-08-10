Read full article on original website
Related
kcountry1057.com
Steve Ennis
Steve Ennis, age 73 of the Grab Community of Green County, passed away Wednesday at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Survived by his wife: Norma Houk Ennis of Green County. Two step-daughters: Karen Blevins Overstreet and her husband, Mitch, and Kim Blevins and her husband Michael Johnson all of Campbellsville.
kcountry1057.com
James Edward Troy
James Edward Troy, age 80 of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday at Baptist Health Louisville. He is survived by his wife: Linda Bradshaw Troy of Elizabethtown formerly of Green County. A daughter and son-in-law: Jamie and Andy Williams of Kansas. Two grandchildren: Colin and Kaitlyn Williams of Virginia, and Renton Williams...
kcountry1057.com
Dollie Jane Harrison Cruse
DOLLIE JANE HARRISON CRUSE, AGE 71, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED THURSDAY IN ELIZABETHTOWN. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND, HAROLD CRUSE OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; TWO SONS: ERIC CRUSE AND HIS WIFE, MISTY OF LOUISVILLE, AND ADAM CRUSE AND HIS WIFE, JANIE OF MT. WASHINGTON; FOUR GRANDCHILDREN; SPECIAL FRIEND, ASHLEY THOMAS, AND HUSBAND, BRANDON OF CAMPBELLSVILLE.
kcountry1057.com
Teresa Lynn Moaton
Teresa Lynn Moaton, age 52 of Campbellsville, passed away Thursday, July 14th. Survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Austin Tyler and Ambre Gurley of Greensburg. Her parents: Carl Gurley of Florida, Linda Gurley, and Donna Burtcheard both of Illinois. Two step-children: Shatana Moaton of Chicago, and Tanya Bridgewater of Campbellsville.
Comments / 0