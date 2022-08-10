ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Homeless Youth Shelter Expanding Hours Thanks to Grant

A homeless youth shelter will soon be able to operate 24/7 thanks to a $215K grant.Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. School is back in session on Monday for all Dallas ISD schools that did not start on the early calendar. With school starting just days away, it's a busy time for teachers, staff, and non-profits that provide services for homeless students. Fox 4 reports that a local non-profit that aids homeless students is able to grow its outreach, thanks to a grant from the Moody Foundation.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas City, IL
City
Denton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas City, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
dallasexpress.com

Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally

A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
Larry Lease

Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees

Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
PLANO, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Dallas Police#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas woman receives 151-month sentence for selling ‘date-rape drug’

A North Texas woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling substances known as “date-rape drugs” over the internet, prosecutors said Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, Hyun Ji Martin, 40, of Irving was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
CARROLLTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy