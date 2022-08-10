Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
myfoxzone.com
Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott weigh in on education, school safety on trips to North Texas
DECATUR, Texas — The packed room of roughly 300 people where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke on Thursday wasn’t in Houston, Austin or Dallas. It was in Decatur, the seat of Wise County, where former President Donald Trump won nearly 85% of the vote in 2020.
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
Dallas Homeless Youth Shelter Expanding Hours Thanks to Grant
A homeless youth shelter will soon be able to operate 24/7 thanks to a $215K grant.Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. School is back in session on Monday for all Dallas ISD schools that did not start on the early calendar. With school starting just days away, it's a busy time for teachers, staff, and non-profits that provide services for homeless students. Fox 4 reports that a local non-profit that aids homeless students is able to grow its outreach, thanks to a grant from the Moody Foundation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
dallasexpress.com
Boarding Home Allegedly Evicts Tenants Illegally
A Dallas boarding home allegedly removed residents before their lease ended without following the proper legal procedure. A video shared by attorney Mark Melton on July 31 on Facebook shows the tense scene as Elaine Shockley and several other tenants were evicted from a Buckner Terrace neighborhood boarding home on the east side of Dallas.
keranews.org
'Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood.' Fort Worth to bolster Poly, Northside with national program
The city has selected the Historic Northside and Polytechnic neighborhoods for a new three-year pilot program with Main Street America, a national initiative focused on revitalizing old commercial areas with their history in mind. "Our neighborhoods are our lifeblood. That’s where people live, that's where they breathe, that's where their...
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
RELATED PEOPLE
keranews.org
Collin County is DFW's least affordable area for homebuyers. Denton County isn't far behind
Middle-income homebuyers can no longer comfortably afford to buy typical home in four Texas submarkets in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio areas. That includes Collin County in North Texas, and middle-income Denton County families are on the verge of joining their ranks. While other areas in North Texas remain...
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
Living in a city whose economy doesn't waver in the face of a pandemic or high gas prices is quite attractive if you're looking to move or stay exactly where you are if you're lucky enough to already reside within them.
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees
Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
webcenterfairbanks.com
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland
GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Pay to Play? Dallas Proposes New Fees for Quicker Single-Family Building Permits.
As Alan Hoffmann sees it, when it came to constructing residential projects, the city of Dallas' permitting office used to be "the best in the region." But Hoffmann, the founder and CEO of Hoffmann Homes, said all that changed when the pandemic hit. Once the pandemic reached Dallas, permit processing...
Texas wage expert says companies are still sweetening the deal to lure workers with more pay
DALLAS — Even with all the recent concerns about the possibility of a recession in the months ahead, there have been some really good news concerning jobs. For starters, employment numbers in July blew away expectations, as a staggering 528,000 jobs were created in the month. And many of...
Texas woman receives 151-month sentence for selling ‘date-rape drug’
A North Texas woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling substances known as “date-rape drugs” over the internet, prosecutors said Thursday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, Hyun Ji Martin, 40, of Irving was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
Comments / 0