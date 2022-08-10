Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service on Friday said that with Thursday night’s 0.58 inches of rain added to the total, this year’s monsoon season Las Vegas Valley has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far.
Fox5 KVVU
Power restored after outage impacts gas availability on I-15 north
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage northeast of the Las Vegas Valley is impacting fuel availability on I-15 north. The power outage is in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to Clark County officials. Officials said the last stop to get gas on I-15 heading north is at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and Highway 93 before Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
Fox5 KVVU
AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Grants to improve Nevada water quality made available
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection announced Thursday they have made $900,000 available for projects that protect and enhance water quality in the state of Nevada. The grants are funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, and are open to the public, tribal governments, nonprofit organizations,...
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak, Nevada health officials launch teen suicide prevention campaign
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada is launching a new campaign to help teens struggling with mental health issues -- and to prevent suicides. The campaign helps connect teens throughout the state with resources to get the help they need. A new website is now online for...
Fox5 KVVU
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
Comments / 0