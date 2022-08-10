ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas sees wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service on Friday said that with Thursday night’s 0.58 inches of rain added to the total, this year’s monsoon season Las Vegas Valley has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Power restored after outage impacts gas availability on I-15 north

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage northeast of the Las Vegas Valley is impacting fuel availability on I-15 north. The power outage is in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to Clark County officials. Officials said the last stop to get gas on I-15 heading north is at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and Highway 93 before Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.
MESQUITE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson. According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night. Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada State
Fox5 KVVU

Grants to improve Nevada water quality made available

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection announced Thursday they have made $900,000 available for projects that protect and enhance water quality in the state of Nevada. The grants are funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, and are open to the public, tribal governments, nonprofit organizations,...
NEVADA STATE

