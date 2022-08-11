'The best kid.' Loved ones remember Stepinac High School student killed in hit-and-run

Family and friends are saying their final goodbyes to a Stepinac High School student who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Wake services were held for Christopher Jack Hackett at the Pelham Funeral home.

CJ, as he liked to be called, died a week ago today.

The 16-year-old had been riding his electric scooter on McLean Avenue in Yonkers with friends around midnight last Wednesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Yonkers teen died the next morning from his injuries.

Police later arrested 46-year-old Stephen Dolan, an employee of the Yonkers DPW. Investigators say they believe Dolan drank alcohol before the crash and was under the influence. He is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting in death.

CJ, who was about to begin his junior year at Stepinac in just a few weeks, is being remembered as a good hard working teen who was full of promise. He was the oldest of three children and leaves behind his parents, younger brother and sister, and many friends. His obituary reads, in part, "Christopher will be remembered as a kind, loving and honest soul. He was a loyal friend to those who knew him. He was the best kid any parent could ask for."

Funeral services for CJ are Friday at St. Barnabas Church in the Bronx.