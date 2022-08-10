ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores

Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Chicago Defender

South Suburban Community Group Donates School Supply Shopping Trip to Local School Districts

Photo: From left, Eric Bassette and his wife, Annette, founders of Making Disciples Boys Mentoring Program, Rebecca Dixon, Matteson School District 162 assistant director of special education, Jaimie Goodley, District 162 director of special education, Ronneisha Hunt, a fourth grade teacher at Woodgate Elementary School in Matteson, Deena Miller, a Woodgate kindergarten teacher and Vincent Payne, principal of Woodgate.
MATTESON, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Agenda: Lan-Oak Park District Board meeting – 8/15/22

Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Center. All residents are welcome to attend meetings of the Park District Board of Commissioners. The Board typically meets on the third Monday of each month, and per the Open Meetings Act they publish an agenda to notify the public of items that are up for discussion and decision. The Board convenes its Committee of the Whole meeting prior to its regular board meeting. The first meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community & Fitness Center in Lansing, located at 2550 178th Street.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Video: ‘No, we’re staying,’ says Lansing Christian’s new principal

LANSING, Ill. (August 12, 2022) – Melanie returned to her alma mater Lansing Christian School this week, and though the nostalgia was great, she went to talk with new principal Matt Kamien about his background, the school’s future, and the Spanish immersion program:. Referenced in the video, click...
LANSING, IL
vfpress.news

Proviso Suburbs Get $917K In Cook County Capital Grants

A woman walks on a sidewalk along Roosevelt Road on Aug. 10. The commercial corridor that runs through Broadview will get more improvements due, in part, to Invest in Cook funding. | File. Friday, August 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Four Proviso Township suburbs in the Village...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Wittenberg Village to close Crown Point skilled nursing facility

One of the largest senior living communities in northwest Indiana is planning to close its nursing home. Wittenberg Village in Crown Point says it will close its skilled nursing building on October 11, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and inflation. The retirement community’s residential living and...
CROWN POINT, IN
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday

Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
ELGIN, IL
citybureau.org

Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability

For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich

A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
SANDWICH, IL
WGN News

Fundraiser takes place for paralyzed police officer on South Side

CHICAGO — Shirts and yard signs may not seem like much but for Officer Dan Golden’s family, small gestures are having a lasting impact. They are gifts of hope. Golden’s family and Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) held a fundraiser at 104th Street and Western Avenue. The Army veteran and third generation Chicago police officer […]
CHICAGO, IL

