Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
BBC
Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams for first time in career at Western and Southern Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu will face 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams for the first time in her career on Sunday. The pair have been drawn together in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Earlier this week, Williams suggested she would soon retire from tennis,...
Comments / 0