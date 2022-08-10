Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Season-series edge on line as Orioles, Rays finish set
At this time last year, the Tampa Bay Rays were headed for their third straight postseason and the Baltimore Orioles were in the middle of a 19-game losing streak. Now, the Orioles are pushing to end their five-year playoff drought, and there also is a chance that Baltimore could keep Tampa Bay from playoff baseball.
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Blue Jays look to get offense going in finale vs. Guardians
The Toronto Blue Jays have scored twice in two games, but they have a chance to take the three-game series from the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon. After Cleveland took the series opener 8-0 on Friday, Toronto bounced back on Saturday with a 2-1 victory that set up a rubber match on Sunday.
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Mavs Sign 2 Free Agents to Training Camp Deals
With a roster spot still open, the Dallas Mavericks signed a few names to compete in training camp.
Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.
Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
Red Sox squander late scoring chances in 3-2 loss to Yankees; Andrew Benintendi shines on both side of the ball against former team
The Red Sox came up short of another walk-off win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Boston fell to New York by a final score of 3-2 to drop to 56-59 on the season. Matched up against newly-acquired Yankees starter Frankie Montas, the Sox drew first blood...
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood
Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run
With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs
The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
The Astros Have Overtaken A Special MLB Crown
Since April 27 of this year, the New York Yankees had been the team at the top of the American League. That is, until yesterday, when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers by a final of 7-3, improving their record to 72-41 on the season. With that, the Yankees...
