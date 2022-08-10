Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO