Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Season-series edge on line as Orioles, Rays finish set

At this time last year, the Tampa Bay Rays were headed for their third straight postseason and the Baltimore Orioles were in the middle of a 19-game losing streak. Now, the Orioles are pushing to end their five-year playoff drought, and there also is a chance that Baltimore could keep Tampa Bay from playoff baseball.
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues

Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Blue Jays look to get offense going in finale vs. Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have scored twice in two games, but they have a chance to take the three-game series from the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon. After Cleveland took the series opener 8-0 on Friday, Toronto bounced back on Saturday with a 2-1 victory that set up a rubber match on Sunday.
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Watch: Padres OF Juan Soto receives standing ovation from Nationals' faithful in return to D.C.

Soto shared a video message with fans, thanking them for all the support through five seasons. "Nationals' fans, thank you. Thank you for everything," Soto said. "Thank you for being there for me, cheering for me. Even if they weren't the best moments of the team, you guys were there every single day and I appreciate that. I love you all. Even if I have another team uniform, I'm going to still love you guys. Thank you, you guys made me who I am today, and I hope to see you guys soon."
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood

Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run

With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs

The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
The Astros Have Overtaken A Special MLB Crown

Since April 27 of this year, the New York Yankees had been the team at the top of the American League. That is, until yesterday, when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers by a final of 7-3, improving their record to 72-41 on the season. With that, the Yankees...
