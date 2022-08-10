Aroldis Chapman pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out two in New York’s 3-2 win in Boston on Saturday night. Chapman pitched more than one inning for the first time all season and earned his first win of the year on Saturday night. He recorded four outs the night after pitching a lights-out 8th inning on Friday, pitching in back-to-back games for the second straight time. Chapman is 1-3 on the year with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings across 34 appearances. Since July 26, Chapman owns a 0.00 ERA with a 10:1 K:BB ratio in 9 1/3 innings across nine appearances. The lefty has been getting ahead of batters of late making his slider more effective and it’s getting more swings and misses. One has to wonder, given Clay Holmes’ recent struggles l, whether or not Chapman may regain his closer role or if manager Aaron Boone will opt to keep pitching Chapman as a setup man and high leverage situations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO