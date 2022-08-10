Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
DL Hall allows five runs, strikes out six in MLB debut Saturday
DL Hall (0-1) allowed five earned runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings, owning the loss in the 2-8 defeat to the Rays. The left-hander struck out six and yielded three walks in the 76-pitch outing. Fantasy Impact:. Hall faced 19 batters in his first big league start and...
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Phil Bickford earns win for Dodgers Saturday night
Phil Bickford pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, while giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in their 13-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Bickford earned his second win of the season on Saturday night as he...
fantasypros.com
Corbin Burnes lasts seven innings on mound Saturday against Cardinals
Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings on the mound for the Brewers Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while also striking out six in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. Burnes has allowed less than four runs in two of his last three starts on the mound for the Brewers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in that span. The right-hander is once again putting together a CY Young caliber season, posting a 0.92 WHIP and 2.39 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 23 starts (8-5) on the mound this season.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery strikes out eight in Friday's win over Brewers
Jordan Montgomery tossed six shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Friday, allowing four hits while also walking two and striking out eight in the Cardinals' 3-1 win over the Brewers. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings in two starts since being acquired by the Cardinals,...
fantasypros.com
Matt Barnes dazzles in relief for second consecutive day
Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes enjoyed a strong outing against the Yankees on Friday, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters over one complete inning of work. He logged the no-decision but played a pivotal role as Boston ultimately defeated New York by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings.
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson disappoints in restricted preseason action
Antonio Gibson carried the ball four times for two yards in the Commanders' preseason loss. He also caught one pass for two yards and fumbled in the first quarter. Gibson entered last season with sky-high expectations but failed to deliver, as he finished outside of the RB1 conversation. Among other factors, Gibson's inability to take care of the football was a major concern, he led the league in fumbles amongst non-QBs a year ago. The Commanders brought in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-round rookie out of Alabama, and re-signed J.D. McKissic, Robinson's goal line prowess and McKissic's pass-catching abilities put a serious limit on Gibson's ceiling in 2022. Gibson putting the ball on the ground Saturday, and then being benched until the second-team came in, was also not a very promising sign for the third-year back.
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara suspension more likely to occur in 2023
After the scheduled hearing had been delayed at least two months in early-August is was a safe assumption that Kamara would be available for the Saints Week 1 matchup, against Atlanta, and that any potential suspension would likely be invoked at a later point in the season. Kamara started 13 games last season, missing four due to injury, but still finished as the RB8 in fantasy football. This ongoing legal situation, along with the unknown of his suspension has dropped his 2022 ADP to RB12. If the suspension were to take place in 2023, as reports suggest, Kamara could be a league winner.
fantasypros.com
Hassan Haskins catches three passes in preseason debut Thursday
Hassan Haskins took six carries for 19 yards to go along with three receptions for 29 yards through the air in the Titans preseason 23-10 loss Thursday against the Ravens. The fourth-round pick for the Titans did not have the most efficient game on the ground, but he was able to showcase his ability in the passing game with the three receptions. He will compete in training camp and preseason action for the No. 2 role in the Titans backfield behind Derrick Henry heading into this season.
fantasypros.com
Tyquan Thornton catches touchdown in pro debut
Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hauled in two passes for nine yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Thornton is known for his blazing...
fantasypros.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. to face suspension after violating the MLB's PED policy
Fernando Tatis Jr. has reportedly violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and will be facing a suspension. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Wow! Tatis began a rehab assignment last week and it looked like he was going to have a chance to return to the Padres later this month, but now he will be facing what is reported to be an 80-game suspension. This is quite the news after the Padres made the blockbuster move for Juan Soto at the trade deadline.
fantasypros.com
Drake London exits preseason game Friday with a knee injury
London caught one pass for 24 yards from Marcus Mariota on the Falcons first drive of the game. It didn't look like he suffered an injury on that play at first glance, but it is possible he felt something when walking over to the sideline. This will be a situation to continue to monitor surrounding the Falcons first-round pick.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
fantasypros.com
Tristan Vizcaino makes both extra points in Patriots preseason debut
Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino went 2-for-2 on extra points during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Not only was Vizcaino perfect from 32 yards out (twice), but he was...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Planner: Shohei Ohtani, Michael Massey, Jean Segura (2022)
The number of games scheduled for teams next week is tightly clustered. Only one team has an eight-game week. Then, nine teams are scheduled for six contests, and 20 have seven on the docket. Notable Matchups. Colorado Rockies at STL (3), vs. SF (3) Next week is a mixed bag...
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Kevin Harris finds end zone in pro debut
Patriots rookie running back Kevin Harris rushed six times for nine yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He also hauled in one of two targets for negative two yards through the air. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
fantasypros.com
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Aroldis Chapman earns victory vs Red Sox Saturday
Aroldis Chapman pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out two in New York’s 3-2 win in Boston on Saturday night. Chapman pitched more than one inning for the first time all season and earned his first win of the year on Saturday night. He recorded four outs the night after pitching a lights-out 8th inning on Friday, pitching in back-to-back games for the second straight time. Chapman is 1-3 on the year with a 3.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings across 34 appearances. Since July 26, Chapman owns a 0.00 ERA with a 10:1 K:BB ratio in 9 1/3 innings across nine appearances. The lefty has been getting ahead of batters of late making his slider more effective and it’s getting more swings and misses. One has to wonder, given Clay Holmes’ recent struggles l, whether or not Chapman may regain his closer role or if manager Aaron Boone will opt to keep pitching Chapman as a setup man and high leverage situations.
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
fantasypros.com
Tre Nixon totals 81 yards on Thursday
Patriots second-year wide receiver Tre Nixon turned eight targets into four catches and 81 yards against the Giants on Thursday evening. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Nixon finished second on the Patriots in receiving...
fantasypros.com
Kyle Trask productive in preseason loss Saturday
Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask had a productive day Satuday, going 25-33 on his pass attempts and logging 258 yards to go with 2 TDs and an interception in Saturday's loss to Miami. Trask saw the bulk of the work for the Buccaneers on Saturday, having 28 more attempts than the next closest Tampa Bay quarterback. He produced pretty well with what he was given, making some impressive throws and keeping the bad plays to a minimal. He certainly has room to improve, but the arrow is pointing up for the Florida product.
