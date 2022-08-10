Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Record-Herald
Lady Lion tennis drops opener with Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School girls tennis team began the 2022 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Thursday, Aug. 11. Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two. At first singles, Addy Newsome of Washington lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6. At second singles, Washington’s...
Record-Herald
Panther tennis falls to Logan Elm
The Miami Trace girls tennis team hosted a non-conference match with Logan Elm Thursday, Aug. 11. Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one. Miami Trace won the second doubles court. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost to Hope Akers, 1-6, 2-6. At second singles, Jenna Goddard lost to...
Record-Herald
Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12
A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks.
Record-Herald
Scioto Valley Golf Classic returns Sept. 23
CHILLICOTHE, OH – It’s been a while since the sweet swing of your golf club could impact the health of the community. That’s about to change. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021 left the Adena Health Foundation’s Scioto Valley Golf Classic in limbo last year like a teed up ball on an empty driving range. On Friday, Sept. 23, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, that limbo ends with the return of the 18-hole team scrambles event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
DORA in WCH awaiting state approval
Approximately 63.22 acres. That’s how much space the new DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be allotted in downtown Washington Court House if the application is approved by the state. The proposal has already passed through its third and final Washington C.H. City Council reading with a 4-2 favorable...
Record-Herald
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-Herald
Grover a special Farmers Market volunteer
If you pay any attention whatsoever to the Washington Court House news, you probably have at least a passing acquaintance of Debra Grover, for she is intensely active in this community and volunteers and gives back in many, many local venues. We are thrilled to share a little bit more about this long time, and very special Fayette County Farmers Market volunteer.
Record-Herald
What is a man of God?
What is a man of God? Did you ever ask such a question?. Let me give you some qualities of a man of God. To be a man of God is to be a jack-of-all-trades. He is to be a steward – that is a custodian and trustee of the Master’s estate. He is to be a soldier – one who endures hardship and pleases his Commander, the Lord Jesus Christ. He is to be an athlete – one who contends for a reward and abides by the rules. He is to be a farmer – one who sows the Word of God, the precious seed. He is to be a student – one who studies to show himself approved unto God. Lastly, he is to be a servant – one who ministers unto others.
Record-Herald
Suspect dead after pursuit
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — A man is dead after he attempted to breach an FBI field office then led a pursuit up I-71 that included shooting at a state trooper, followed soon by an exchange of gunfire, and a nearly seven-hour standoff. He was shot dead after the...
Record-Herald
ODH reports 80 new local COVID cases, 4 new deaths
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 80 new COVID cases, two hospitalizations, four deaths, and 72 recoveries in Fayette County this week. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to Fayette County Public Health or ODH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported.
Comments / 0