CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
Crossville Police Department Increases Impaired-Driving Enforcement
CROSSVILLE, TN – The City of Crossville Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
Cumberland County Mugshots June 27 – July 31
Check out the Cumberland County mugshots for June 27 – July 31. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap
$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
Police pursuit prompts soft lockdown at Etowah City School
ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
Crossville City Manager Submits Letter Of Resignation
A special called Crossville City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the resignation of City Manager Greg Wood. The agenda states that Wood submitted a letter of resignation effective August 31st. According to the meeting notice, the council will review the resignation and the process of accepting applications for city manager.
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
Crossville Mayor On Timing Of City Manager’s Resignation
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry called the timing of City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation “interesting.”. Mayberry said Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday before the city received final results of an investigation over the Village Inn closure. “Mr. Wood he agrees that he is the top of the chain, and...
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on Aug. 31. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins. The results were 4,337 to 3,667. Barton lives in High Cliff, an area in the...
Anderson County Schools implement new security measures
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — As a new school year gets underway, the Anderson County school district is implementing additional security measures to keep students and staff safe. This year's most significant implementation is an online tool that allows teachers and staff to report a potentially dangerous situation and receive...
Missing Jackson County Woman Located By Responders
A Jackson County woman reported missing on Sunday has been located. Overton County Sheriff John Garrett said a Jackson County man reported that he and the woman were walking down Roaring River after parking near the Hardy-Reagan Bridge. “At some point, it started to get dark, they became separated and...
Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital
According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
Niece of Cleveland man who brought gun to Walmart says he struggles with mental health
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A typical shopping day at Walmart in Bradley County led to a scary situation Tuesday. According to a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office report, Doyle Herron walked up to a shoppers car window, asked for help. When no one helped him, Herron began shooting into...
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
