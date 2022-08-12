Drier, less humid air on the way for Long Island

WHAT'S NEW: Nice dry weather with cooler temperatures and lower humidity into the weekend. Mostly of Long Island is in a moderate drought with southwestern Nassau County now in a severe drought.

WHAT'S NEXT: Dry weather through Sunday. Showers arrive late Monday and we could have a nice rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday. Seasonable temperatures next week.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says it's going to be a great weekend before Long Island sees its next chance of rain.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with the slight chance of a passing shower. Lows near 69. South to north wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 7:54.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Less humid. Highs near 83. Clear and cooler at night with lows near 64.

SATURDAY: Nice and sunny. Comfortably warm with highs near 79. Lows near 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 81. Lows near 65.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of late day showers. Chance of rain at night. Highs near 79. Lows near 66.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers likely. Highs near 78. Showers continue at night with lows near 66.