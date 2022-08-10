Read full article on original website
Initial plans disclosed for downtown Moorhead redevelopment
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Downtown Moorhead is set to get a new look with a multi-million dollar development planned by Fargo-based Roers Construction. Roers is working with JLG Architects and Stantec on the downtown Moorhead development project. The project could cover more than nine city blocks, taking over the location...
Moorhead Area Public Schools eliminating bus options for some families amid driver shortage
MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Moorhead School Board makes busing changes for the upcoming school year because of a shortage of drivers. Families living within two miles of Horizon Middle School, Moorhead High School, and private schools and those living one mile from elementary schools will not be able to have their kids bussed to school.
Lincoln roughs up RedHawks Thursday night
LINCOLN, NE (KFGO/KNFL) The Lincoln Saltdogs won the rubber game of a three-game series with a 12-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln roughed up RedHawks’ pitching for 16 hits. Justin Byrd went 4-4 with a double and a homerun, and Hunter Clanin added two doubles and a homerun for Lincoln (36-42).
