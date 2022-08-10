ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

jackfmfargo.com

Initial plans disclosed for downtown Moorhead redevelopment

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Downtown Moorhead is set to get a new look with a multi-million dollar development planned by Fargo-based Roers Construction. Roers is working with JLG Architects and Stantec on the downtown Moorhead development project. The project could cover more than nine city blocks, taking over the location...
MOORHEAD, MN
jackfmfargo.com

Lincoln roughs up RedHawks Thursday night

LINCOLN, NE (KFGO/KNFL) The Lincoln Saltdogs won the rubber game of a three-game series with a 12-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln roughed up RedHawks’ pitching for 16 hits. Justin Byrd went 4-4 with a double and a homerun, and Hunter Clanin added two doubles and a homerun for Lincoln (36-42).
FARGO, ND

