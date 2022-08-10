ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tncontentexchange.com

Rock the Spectrum concert announced

The annual Shay & Pals Rock The Spectrum concert fundraiser for 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Branson Landing. The event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. near the fountains. The concert will feature The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band from Minneapolis, Minnesota....
KTTS

Discount Dave's $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway

Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can't wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the "Discount Dave's $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway". It's no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That's why we're...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Weekend Events: See what's happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Get ready for some end-of-summer fun at the Baker Creek August Festival Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Local vendors will be selling crafts, plants, food, and more. Live entertainment, featured speakers, and greenhouse tours will also be available to enjoy. Admission is free.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
96.5 KVKI

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield's Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history.  The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue

A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Scooters are on their way to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Water Damages Historic Gillioz Theatre in Springfield

(KTTS News) – The Historic Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield suffered water damage after heavy rains moved through the Ozarks last week. Water leaked through its roof in the lobby and rotunda area. The stage and audience seating area were unaffected. The Gillioz will be raising money to help...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield adopts new 'compromise' building code

New homes in Springfield will soon be required to meet more modern international energy-efficiency standards. Debra Hart is a Springfield developer. This week, she summarized some of the issues with construction standards that have been at play for years — just hours before Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero to adopt the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

