Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
Visiting College of the Ozarks; A Unique Vacation Destination Just Outside of Branson, MOChristina HowardBranson, MO
tncontentexchange.com
Rock the Spectrum concert announced
The annual Shay & Pals Rock The Spectrum concert fundraiser for 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Branson Landing. The event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. near the fountains. The concert will feature The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band from Minneapolis, Minnesota....
KTTS
Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can’t wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the “Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway”. It’s no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That’s why we’re...
KYTV
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Get ready for some end-of-summer fun at the Baker Creek August Festival Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Local vendors will be selling crafts, plants, food, and more. Live entertainment, featured speakers, and greenhouse tours will also be available to enjoy. Admission is free.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KYTV
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
KYTV
Senior citizens in the Ozarks trying to get by amidst inflation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been told that if you work hard and save money, you can retire comfortably. It’s the American Dream. But that’s not the case for many right here in the Ozarks. People on fixed incomes like seniors or people on disability feel like...
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
Ozarks First.com
10-8 “America’s Funniest Cops Back in Service” Show Coming to Branson
Joey Thurman & Dan Whitehurst of Sit Down Comedy talk about their new show coming to the Majestic Theatre in Branson.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
sgfcitizen.org
Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue
A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Ozarks First.com
Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community came together to save an injured wild animal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a wild rescue with a happy ending. Kim Marple wasn’t at all prepared to take on this unusual kind of rescue, but with the help of the Leigh’s Lost and Found community, it turned out to be a successful one.
Scooters are on their way to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
KTTS
Water Damages Historic Gillioz Theatre in Springfield
(KTTS News) – The Historic Gillioz Theatre in downtown Springfield suffered water damage after heavy rains moved through the Ozarks last week. Water leaked through its roof in the lobby and rotunda area. The stage and audience seating area were unaffected. The Gillioz will be raising money to help...
Adoption fees for large dogs like Georgie are half price this weekend at SW MO Humane Society
Large dogs' adoption fees are half-price through the weekend of Aug. 12-14 at Southwest Missouri Humane Society. The deal applies to dogs over 30 lbs.
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
ksmu.org
Springfield adopts new 'compromise’ building code
New homes in Springfield will soon be required to meet more modern international energy-efficiency standards. Debra Hart is a Springfield developer. This week, she summarized some of the issues with construction standards that have been at play for years — just hours before Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero to adopt the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
