FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theriver953.com
Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially
The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New Market stretching all the way north to Stephens City.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
thezebra.org
Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market Named Best in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA -The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine in their Summer 2022 issue (“From Flea to Shining Flea”). Cited for its inventory of “groovy ‘60s scores – flower-power wall art and macramé plant hangers,” the Del Ray market was chosen along with 49 other state-best markets as well as the District of Columbia. Domino magazine is the ‘ultimate guide for a stylish life and home,’ according to its website. The American home magazine has been a quarterly print and digital publication since 2005.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
Award-winning craft distillery announces expansion in Virginia
Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.
theriver953.com
City of Winchester begins $3 million project
City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Custom-Built Estate in Leesburg That Provides Privacy and Convenience
Nestled on 3 private acres, this 7,063-square-foot estate home is a Leesburg treasure. Full of thoughtful and exquisite details, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home exudes elegance and glamour. The long list of design features include a four-car garage, hardwood flooring throughout, detailed crown molding, a first-level in-law suite, a home office, and much more.
Falls Church News-Press
Steve Sisler Retires as CEO of Family-Owned Sislers Stone
You’d be hard pressed to find a business owner who is more hard working, admired, team-oriented, innovative, loyal and beloved than Steve Sisler of Sislers Stone. Steve retired in mid-July as CEO from his family-owned and, until his departure, family-operated business. Sislers Stone was founded by Steve’s grandfather, WD...
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
royalexaminer.com
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 Northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, VA., during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first period is for preparation work, and the second is for pavement work.
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Chewish Deli Opens Second Location on King Street
The sign may not be up yet, but Chewish Deli is officially open at its second location at 1640 King St. The space was formerly occupied by Dunkin Donuts and is located between Edible Arrangements and The Perfect Pita. It is only steps away from the King Street Metro station.
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
alextimes.com
Listing: 80 Holly Hill Court
New Construction. Adena Design values the importance of being connected to nature and the ability to provide that experience to our customers. Our latest model offers the sophistication of modern styling combined with maintenance free materials and functionality. The home is crafted with Pella casement windows and doors, Allura cement...
travelawaits.com
Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg’s Latest Sneaker Boutique Has Some of the Most Fashionable Shoes in the Country
Dana Green has established a new hot spot for sneaker lovers in Northern Virginia. In May 2021, Dana Green had the idea to put a sneaker boutique in a vacant storefront she and her husband owned in Leesburg. As a sneaker lover herself, she thought it would be a great addition to the community. She went to a sneaker store in Tysons Corner Center and asked the owner if he would be interested in renting out the Leesburg space. “He looked at me and was like, ‘Why don’t you do it yourself?’” Green says.
ffxnow.com
Work to begin on contentious Vienna sidewalk project this week
A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Building community: MJ’s on German Deli Cafe opens in Shepherdstown
SHEPHERDSTOWN — On Thursday, Shepherdstown officially became home to a new eatery at 104 East German Street, MJ’s on German Deli Cafe. After working in the hospitality business for around 20 years, it was clear that Melissa Vitari and Chef Jordan Gainer were passionate about serving others. But it was hard for them to work the long hours that kind of business required, while also prioritizing caring for their five children. So, when they saw the opportunity to open an eatery in Shepherdstown, they decided to take a chance on opening their own small business.
