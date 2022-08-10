ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 10

Catherine Breitfeller
3d ago

I don’t see how anyone can watch this show. I watched 1 hour of it & couldn’t believe how bad it is. It’s about nothing. Why does this girl act like it’s a fitness show & she hasn’t lost a pound. People it makes no sense. She has no talent.

Reply(1)
5
bjt2
2d ago

I actually love and enjoy watching the show, I think Whitney is a pretty women and has a great personality. she is also very intelligent because she is making alot of money doing what she enjoys. she also has a beautiful family and alot of friends

Reply(3)
4
Related
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Whitney Way Thore’s Mom, Babs Thore on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 premiered on August 9, and fans are immediately concerned about Whitney Way Thore and her family. In recent months, Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, has been going through some scary health struggles. There were even rumors that Barbara “Babs” Thore had passed away, sparking anxiety and panic among the MBFFL community. Fans of the TLC show are concerned about the MBFFL matriarch and want to know what happened to Babs Thore. Many also wonder if season 10 will go into detail about how the Thores are dealing with Babs’ health scare. We reveal the latest news on Babs Thore’s health with this update.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Big Fat Fabulous Life#Glow Up#Fat Girl#Dance#Tlc
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation

Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
WEIGHT LOSS
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Juliana Custodio Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Ben Obscura

Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé star Juliana Custodio gave birth, welcomed baby No. 1 — a boy! — with boyfriend Ben Obscura. “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother,” Juliana, 23, wrote in her announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. “Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy