Afternoon sunshine, temps in the high-80s; sunny weekend ahead

WHAT’S NOW: Sunshine this afternoon. Still on the warm side but not extreme. Highs in the upper-80s, some near 90.

WHAT’S NEXT: Nice drop in humidity Friday and for the weekend. Comfortable conditions expected.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says a gorgeous weekend is ahead across parts of New Jersey.

TODAY: Afternoon sunshine. Daytime highs in the upper-80s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 84 degrees. Overnight lows cooling to around 69.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Temperatures in the low-80s throughout the day. Temperatures cool to mid-60s overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with some clouds mixed in. Daytime highs around 84. Overnight lows in the mid-60s.

COMING UP: Watching a potential storm for Monday. This could be a coastal storm with some rain and wind. Details still need to be ironed out.