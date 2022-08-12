ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Drier conditions for Friday with wonderful weekend weather ahead

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW: Humidity lowers in time for a dry and warm Friday.

NEXT: Wonderful weekend weather, with temps in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sun.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see a pleasant and warm weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H2mW_0hD6mTTT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327xcM_0hD6mTTT00

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Falling humidity. Lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny. Refreshing feel. Highs near 83. Lows near 68.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jfvxn_0hD6mTTT00

SATURDAY: Refreshing. Sunny all day. Highs near 81. Lows near 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 83. Lows near 66.

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and/or storms possible late. Highs near 80. Lows near 68.

TUESDAY: Not a washout yet but waves of showers possible. Cooler. Highs near 78. Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers possible. Still below average. Highs near 80. Lows around 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254jZC_0hD6mTTT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6qYn_0hD6mTTT00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Perfect NYC weather Sunday; sunny, highs in the low 80s

NEW - WEATHER TO WATCH: chance for rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday from an offshore coastal storm. NEXT: Amazing again Sunday, highs in the low 80s. SUNDAY: Morning sun, a few afternoon clouds. Dry and comfortable! Highs near 82. Lows near 68. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Gothamist

Early Addition: NYC is in a 'severe' drought situation.

Because 80% of past primary voters in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District live on majority-white blocks, here are your early links: scary hit-and-run, SoHo's go-to table lamp, bashing New Jersey, Amagansett man called the cops on a cone, Keenan Thompson's Hollywood star, pickleball can't be stopped, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy