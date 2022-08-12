Drier conditions for Friday with wonderful weekend weather ahead

NOW: Humidity lowers in time for a dry and warm Friday.

NEXT: Wonderful weekend weather, with temps in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sun.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will see a pleasant and warm weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Falling humidity. Lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny. Refreshing feel. Highs near 83. Lows near 68.

SATURDAY: Refreshing. Sunny all day. Highs near 81. Lows near 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 83. Lows near 66.

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers and/or storms possible late. Highs near 80. Lows near 68.

TUESDAY: Not a washout yet but waves of showers possible. Cooler. Highs near 78. Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering showers possible. Still below average. Highs near 80. Lows around 70.