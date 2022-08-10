ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
ednc.org

NC Chamber: ‘Better days ahead for our education and workforce system’

State business and education leaders gathered in Durham on Thursday to discuss how to develop a diverse and competitive state workforce at the N.C. Chamber’s “Education and Workforce Conference.”. Debra Derr, N.C. Chamber director of government affairs, welcomed attendees to a “collaborative and critical” convening. The state’s education...
DURHAM, NC
ednc.org

UNC System expands efforts to help adult learners complete college

The UNC System is launching a statewide initiative to offer one-on-one success coaching to help students with some college and no degree or credential complete their studies at one of eight system schools. Such students usually made the choice to stop out – putting their education on pause for certain...
GREENSBORO, NC
ednc.org

What is the state of arts education in North Carolina? Here are your answers

Educators are reporting back to school this month to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With an ever-changing learning landscape, EducationNC wanted to know how school leaders felt about the state of arts education. We reached out to superintendents, assistant superintendents, and other leaders in the spring asking them to fill...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy